Trees like Deodar, Mango, Rakt Chandan, Chandan, Saal, Nagkesar, Dhaak, Peepal, Banyan, Ashok, Parijaat, Sita Ashok, Lodh and Agar among others that find a mention in the Ramayana will now be planted in the grand temple complex coming up at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya.

“The Forest Department has planned to plant trees that find mention in Ramayana around the upcoming Ram Mandir to recreate the aura of the Treta Yug,” Ayodhya Divisional Forest Officer Manoj Khare said.

“There are at least 89 species of trees which are vividly mentioned in Ramayana, and can be planted. Some of them are shrubs or medium-height species and have a significant presence in the story of Lord Ram and Sita.

“Many of these tree species are now no longer planted by the Forest Department in its annual plantation drives and may not be available in the forest nurseries,” Khare said.

He said that the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will identify the site for plantation. Some of the species will have to be brought from other states since they are not available in Uttar Pradesh.