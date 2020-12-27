New Delhi: In a bid to reuse an unused toilet building, an unused public toilet building has been transformed into an art exhibition centre and library for the locals as well tourists in the serene hill station of Ooty in Tamil Nadu. A video of people visiting the art gallery was shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter, which soon went viral over the internet as people praised this new concept of sustainability and recycling unused items. Also Read - Pune Woman Meets 'Santa in Real Life', Shares Heartfelt Story of Auto Driver and His pet

The art exhibition centre has been named 'The Gallery One Two' which aims to promote artwork created by people who reside in the Nilgiris. Sharing the video, IAS official Sahu wrote, "An unused toilet building in Ooty has been converted into an Art exhibition centre called 'The Gallery OneTwo'. The local Municipality has constructed a new toilet in the vicinity and allowed the unused building for the Gallery. This can be easily replicated by all local bodies."

According to a Times Now report, the toilet was established back in 1992, but, when bio-toilets were introduced, this particular one was left unused. Seeing the dilapidated condition of the unused toilet, three people namely Madhavan Pillai, Shobana Chandrashekar, and Anita Nanjappa decided to take it upon themselves to transform it into something artistic that would engage the public in its activities. The trio came up with this innovative idea of building an art gallery and library during a clean-up drive two years back.

At present, the art centre is showcasing the works of R. Maniannan titled ‘My People-The Nagas’.