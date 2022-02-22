Reena Dwivedi, who became an overnight internet sensation after she wore a gorgeous yellow saree in 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, has again grabbed the attention of Netizens with her latest looks. In the viral pictures, Reena Dwivedi can be seen heading to the polling booth wearing a sleeveless black top and beige high waist pants, carrying a pinkish-red bag.Also Read - Man Who Had Trouble Breathing Discovers That a Tooth Was Growing Inside His Nose!

Her photos were snapped when she was arriving on duty at the polling station in Bastiya, Gosaiganj booth number 114 in Lucknow. When asked about the change in her look, she said, "Thoda change hona chahiye (A little change is necessary)."

Last time, Dwivedi went the traditional way with stunning yellow saree, but this time she appeared in a different avatar. The PWD officer’s photograph in 2019, dressed in a bright yellow saree, was clicked by a colleague while she was on election duty.

While talking to a Hindi news agency, Reena said that she was hoping for a maximum voter turnout this time. Commenting on her look, she said that she follows fashion trends. She further added, “I also like to be updated all the time. That’s why my getup has also changed.”