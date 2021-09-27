Bikaner: When it comes to cheating during examinations, Indian students have all kinds of tips and tricks up their sleeves. More so, technology has now only made it easier. In one such recent hi-tech case of cheating which will definitely remind you of the movie Munnabhai MBBS, 5 people were arrested in Bikaner for wearing special slippers attached with Bluetooth devices meant to aid in cheating. Two of those arrested were gang members who gave the candidates slippers each costing Rs 6 lakh.Also Read - Rajasthan: 3 Candidates Held For Hiding Bluetooth Devices in Slipper During REET Exam; Two Others Arrested

Notably, the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers was held across the state on Sunday amid tight security measures. A person needs to pass the REET to become a teacher in Rajasthan government schools and as many as 16.51 lakh candidates had enrolled themselves for it. Strict steps were taken to check any attempts of cheating and mobile Internet services were suspended in many districts, including Jaipur.

Modus operandi

In a crackdown on cheating, Rajasthan Police seized many Bluetooth devices hidden in the slippers of several REET examinees. These slippers were fitted with a small calling device connected with a SIM card. A tiny Bluetooth-enabled device was fitted in the ear of the candidates which was not easily visible. The gang was busted in Bikaner district after police sensed foul play in Ajmer and arrested an accused for helping candidate crack exam with bluetooth device. Soon after, the police soon found an entire cheating racket across the state.

Police officials said that the accused were helping candidates to solve the question paper via the Bluetooth device installed in their slippers’ sole which was sold to them for Rs 6 lakh. The Bluetooth was connected with mini ear phone which was connected with the candidate’s ear and someone else from outside was helping the candidates to cheat. It was skin coloured and quite small which are difficult to be seen with eyes.

After the news went viral, many shared the pictures of this new-age jugaad, while many lambasted the students for resorting to unfair means. See some pictures:

According to Times of India, police identified the mastermind as one Tulsi Ram Kaler, who owns a coaching centre in Bikaner. Two persons have been identified as Madan Lal and Trilokchand, allegedly gang members who provided the slippers to candidates or their relatives while three were REET candidates.

“They were caught at a bus stand before the exam. During checking, the slippers and other devices were recovered. The main accused and the gang leader identified as Tulsaram Kaler is absconding while two members of his gang were arrested,” Bikaner’s Superintendent of Police Priti Chandra said.

Mobile internet and SMS were snapped in several districts of Rajasthan for 12 hours to prevent cheating in the REET exam. But people devised new ways to cheat in the exam. Some 16 lakh students took the test for 31,000 posts in government schools, making it the biggest exam in the state.