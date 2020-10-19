Celebrity astrophysicist, Neil deGrasse Tyson has warned that an asteroid is headed towards Earth and will hit our planet just before the upcoming US presidential elections, on November 2. Also Read - Asteroid Alert: Space Rock 'Bigger Than Boeing-747 Jet' to Collide With Earth's Orbit on October 7

The famed astrophysicist stated that if the world actually ends during this year 2020, then it won’t entirely be the fault of the universe. However, Tyson called it “diameter the size of a refrigerator” and added that this size isn’t large enough to cause any real damage to our planet.

“Asteroid 2018VP1, a refrigerator-sized space-rock, is hurtling towards us at more than 40,000 km/hr. It may buzz-cut Earth on Nov 2, the day before the Presidential Election. But it’s not big enough to cause harm. So if the World ends in 2020, it won’t be the fault of the Universe,” he wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

However, NASA Asteroid Watch assuaged concerns of people saying that the Asteroid 2018VP1 is actually very small and only the size of about 6.5ft and doesn’t pose any threats to Earth.

The asteroid, according to NASA, only has a 0.41% chances of entering the Earth’s atmosphere. If it does enter the Earth’s atmosphere, it will disintegrate and burn up because of its small size, the space agency said.

“Asteroid 2018VP1 is very small, approx. 6.5 feet, and poses no threat to Earth! It currently has a 0.41% chance of entering our planet’s atmosphere, but if it did, it would disintegrate due to its extremely small size,” NASA’s verified handle, NASA Asteroid Watch had tweeted.

Notably, the asteroid was first identified at Palomar Observatory in California in 2018.