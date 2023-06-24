Home

Tired of Rejection by Women, Georgia Man Spends Rs 66 Lakh on Height-Increasing Surgery

Viral Video:After being repeatedly rejected by women due to his short height, he spent USD 81,000 on excruciating limb-lengthening surgery, which increased his height from 5'5" to 6 feet tall.

Dynzell Sigers is a 27-year-old ex-Navy medic.. Photo: Instagram @mrbrokenbonez

People suffering from an inferiority complex and facing continuous rejections in life often experience depression and other mental issues. These conditions isolate them from friends and family, making their lives miserable. However, a 27-year-old man has done something that has amazed the world. Dynzell Sigers, a Navy veteran from Georgia, made an extreme decision that changed his life. After being repeatedly rejected by women due to his short height, he spent USD 81,000 on excruciating limb-lengthening surgery, which increased his height from 5’5″ to 6 feet tall. According to Dynzell, he struggled his entire life with seeing himself as a short person, and despite his efforts to change his appearance, he always felt the same.

“All my life, I struggled with viewing myself as a small person, and no matter what I did to change it, I always felt the same,” Sigers told The New York Post in an email.

The Rejections

Sigers stated that the limb-lengthening surgery gave him an opportunity to change his life. During his teenage years, he was rejected by a crush because he was “too short and too young for her.” “I held on to that and would always consider my height before approaching women, which would often cause me to miss out on opportunities,” the Atlanta native told NeedToKnow.co.uk.

After facing numerous rejections and suffering from an inferiority complex, the 27-year-old man always considered his short height before approaching women. He stated that it broke him from the inside.

According to the NY Post, for years Mr. Sigers researched how to add some height to his frame, but to no avail, until he stumbled upon a procedure that would later change his life.

Despite accepting himself the way he was, the Navy veteran decided to increase his height by any means possible. He extensively researched methods to add height but found no promising results. One day, he learned about a procedure that would later change his life.

Limb-Lengthening Surgery

Sigers immediately booked an appointment for the limb-lengthening surgery, hoping that it would increase his height. Towards the end of last year, Sigers underwent the first of six complex and painful surgeries. These surgeries involved cutting his bone in half, inserting a rod, and attaching external fixators that, when turned, lengthen the bone over a painful 90 days. Once the new bone has fully grown, the rod is removed, but the complete process could take up to a year.

“I had no particular inspiration, but I just knew I wanted to recreate my body and mind,” Sigers stated. “And what better way than increasing my height and getting in great shape,” he added.

