Viral News: Food delivery app Zomato is earning the wrath of social media users after its chat support executive asked a customer from Tamil Nadu to learn 'national language Hindi'. Soon after his tweet went viral, 'Reject Zomato' started trending on Twitter in no time, with social media users slamming the company.

Here’s what happened

It all started when a Zomato customer from Tamil Nadu ordered through the app, but an item was missing from his order. To demand a refund, Vikash then contacted the app's customer care support, but encountered some problem due to the language gap. Notably, the customer wanted a chat support in Tamil, but the customer care person wanted to answer in Hindi. The Zomato Chat support executive tells the customer that they have spoken to the restaurant five times but there is a "language barrier". To this, the customer replies, "That is not my matter of concern".

Vikash then demands a refund and says, "If zomato is available in Tamil Nadu, they should have hired people who understand the language. " The executive tells Vikash, "For your kind information, Hindi is our national language. So it is very common that everybody should know Hindi little bit. "

Sharing screenshots of the conversation, he wrote, ”Ordered food in zomato and an item was missed. Customer care says amount can’t be refunded as I didn’t know Hindi. Also takes lesson that being an Indian I should know Hindi. Tagged me a liar as he didn’t know Tamil. @zomato not the way you talk to a customer.”

He further wrote, ”I need a strong clarification and public apology from the concerned person who accused me a liar and asked me to learn Hindi without any base reasons.”

See the tweet here:

Ordered food in zomato and an item was missed. Customer care says amount can't be refunded as I didn't know Hindi. Also takes lesson that being an Indian I should know Hindi. Tagged me a liar as he didn't know Tamil. @zomato not the way you talk to a customer. @zomatocare pic.twitter.com/gJ04DNKM7w — Vikash (@Vikash67456607) October 18, 2021

One user said, ”This is what employing an ignorant person looks like. India has 29 states & 7 union territories and not everyone knows Hindi nor are they entitled to know.” Another wrote, ”This is unacceptable! HINDI IS NOT OUR NATIONAL LANGUAGE. It’s as REGIONAL as any other language in the country. SHAME!”

Here are other reactions:

.@zomato @zomatocare @deepigoyal @grvgpta get your employees basic school education atleast before you hire them. Even a child knows India has no national language in the constitution. Public apology necessary. Until then #RejectZomato #Reject_Zomato https://t.co/lCyhLv43E4 — Jayadev (@JayadevCK) October 19, 2021

"Language barrier" was the reason for the inability to refund. Who has the language barrier? @zomatocare has the language barrier. So hire people who speak the local language. And hire people who has some GK about Indian languages.#Reject_Zomato #Hindi_Theriyadhu_Poda https://t.co/RvExh44wvI — Rubiston Peter, CMF (@rubiston) October 19, 2021

According to @zomato If someone didn't speak hindi they are liars …Hiring all tamil telugu malayalam kannada ppl for delivering the food but for speaking to the customer care we should know hindi and hotel should know hindi ( National language? In wakanda?😂 ) #Reject_Zomato https://t.co/WqS9dJt3mW — Ram (@RamAvinash3) October 19, 2021

As long as Hindi speaking people see English as a colonial language and Hindi as a sign of nationalism, they will not understand the distinction between a 'national language' and an 'official language'. Why should someone in TN know 'Hindi little bit'? #Zomato https://t.co/Gin7Iy5cnw — Nambi VP (@VpNambi) October 19, 2021

Zomato called the incident ‘unacceptable’

After social media outage, Zomato’s Twitter helpline replied that it was ‘unacceptable’ and sought the customer’s contact details to address the issue. Later, the handle replied to Vikash’s demand for a public apology and wrote, “Vikash, as per our telephonic conversation, your concern has been addressed. Do reach out to us for any further assistance. ”

Hi Vikash, this is unacceptable. We'd like to get this checked ASAP, could you please share your registered contact number via a private message? https://t.co/jcTFuGSv2G — zomato care (@zomatocare) October 18, 2021

The company further tweeted that they have got in touch with him on call and stated that his concern was ‘addressed.’

https://twitter.com/zomatocare/status/1450095032023855106