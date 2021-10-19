Viral News: Food delivery app Zomato is earning the wrath of social media users after its chat support executive asked a customer from Tamil Nadu to learn ‘national language Hindi’. Soon after his tweet went viral, ‘Reject Zomato’ started trending on Twitter in no time, with social media users slamming the company.Also Read - Zomato Executive Earns Praises Online for Delivering Food Without Delay After Losing Wallet
It all started when a Zomato customer from Tamil Nadu ordered through the app, but an item was missing from his order. To demand a refund, Vikash then contacted the app’s customer care support, but encountered some problem due to the language gap. Notably, the customer wanted a chat support in Tamil, but the customer care person wanted to answer in Hindi. The Zomato Chat support executive tells the customer that they have spoken to the restaurant five times but there is a “language barrier”. To this, the customer replies, “That is not my matter of concern”. Also Read - Job Advertisement For 'Hindus Only' in Tamil Nadu College Creates Uproar
Vikash then demands a refund and says, “If zomato is available in Tamil Nadu, they should have hired people who understand the language. ” The executive tells Vikash, “For your kind information, Hindi is our national language. So it is very common that everybody should know Hindi little bit. ” Also Read - Viral Video: Outrage After Tamil Nadu Teacher Mercilessly Kicks Student, Beats Him For Skipping Class | Watch
Sharing screenshots of the conversation, he wrote, ”Ordered food in zomato and an item was missed. Customer care says amount can’t be refunded as I didn’t know Hindi. Also takes lesson that being an Indian I should know Hindi. Tagged me a liar as he didn’t know Tamil. @zomato not the way you talk to a customer.”
He further wrote, ”I need a strong clarification and public apology from the concerned person who accused me a liar and asked me to learn Hindi without any base reasons.”
One user said, ”This is what employing an ignorant person looks like. India has 29 states & 7 union territories and not everyone knows Hindi nor are they entitled to know.” Another wrote, ”This is unacceptable! HINDI IS NOT OUR NATIONAL LANGUAGE. It’s as REGIONAL as any other language in the country. SHAME!”
Zomato called the incident ‘unacceptable’
After social media outage, Zomato’s Twitter helpline replied that it was ‘unacceptable’ and sought the customer’s contact details to address the issue. Later, the handle replied to Vikash’s demand for a public apology and wrote, “Vikash, as per our telephonic conversation, your concern has been addressed. Do reach out to us for any further assistance. ”
The company further tweeted that they have got in touch with him on call and stated that his concern was ‘addressed.’
