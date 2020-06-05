Rekhta Foundation on Friday launched its own Amazon Alexa skill where poetry lovers can enjoy hundreds of Urdu poems and shers (couplets) according to poets and genres like love, sadness as well as humour with simple voice commands. Also Read - Amazon May Acquire $2 Billion Stake In Bharti Airtel, Currently in Talks: Report

The new skill will let fans and followers of shayari (urdu poetry) listen to their favourite poets on Amazon Echo range or Alexa-enabled devices. Also Read - 'The N-Word': Amazon Removes Racist Messages From Apple AirPods' Listings On UK Website

With over 1,000 shayari tracks by over 50 different poets, users can just ask Alexa to play the shayari on the basis of the theme or the name of the poet. Also Read - Telangana Men Brutally Assault And Force 18-Year-Old Dalit Boy to Drink Urine For 'Daring' to Date Girl From Their Community, Arrested

“With changing times, the ever-increasing charm of poetry has reached personal devices and Echo devices and Alexa-enabled smart devices perfectly fit in the environment of personal leisure time. We are pleased to bring this home for the lovers of the language,” Sanjiv Saraf, Founder, Rekhta Foundation, said in a statement.

The Rekhta Skill can be launched in both English and Hindi languages by saying “Alexa, open Rekhta/Alexa, Rekhta Shuru karo”.

Additionally, the users can listen to the couplets by genre, mood or poets. Just ask, “Alexa, tell me a love shayari”.

“With over 1,000 Shayaris to choose from, we are excited about Rekhta’s new Alexa skill and believe it is a great way for poetry lovers to enjoy their favourite shayaris in a hassle-free manner through simple voice commands at the comforts of their homes,” said Dilip R.S., Country Manager, Alexa Skills and Voice Services, Amazon India.

Rekhta Foundation is a notprofit organisation devoted towards the preservation and promotion of languages and literature of the Indian subcontinent.