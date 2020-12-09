Remember the bizarre viral meme that took over the internet this year? Yes, we are talking about Binod, the meme that that was literally everywhere on the internet. From celebrities to brands, the ridiculously mindless and funny meme found zillion of fans. Also Read - Most Liked Tweet of 2020? Yes, You Guessed It Right-It's Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's Baby Announcement!

The meme was used so much that Twitter has now called it the most tweeted meme in India this year. As this dreadful year comes to an end, Twitter India in its annual recap declared 'Binod' to be the winner meme.

In a tweet, Twitter India wrote, "Hey @SlayyPoint, how's #Binod? Would you please let him know just how much he memes to folks on Twitter? #ThisHappened, #Binod became the most Tweeted meme on Twitter in India this year."

Hey @SlayyPoint, how's #Binod? Would you please let him know just how much he memes to folks on Twitter? #ThisHappened, #Binod became the most Tweeted meme on Twitter in India this year. https://t.co/QSCuhNtS6O — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

It all started when a YouTube channel made a funny video on how meaningless YouTube comments are and showcased the comment ‘Binod’ as a case for example. One comment from a certain person with username Binod Tharu simply read ‘Binod’, and that comment received several likes.

Little did it know that more meaninglessness was in store. Leaving YouTube behind, Binod started trending on Twitter and all leading brands picked up the trend and it was all Binod everywhere. Even PayTM, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Tinder, Airtel, Disney+Hotstar, Swiggy and Mumbai Police joined this trend.

Here are some of the tweets that went viral:

Dear #binod , we hope your name is not your online password. It’s pretty viral, change it now! #OnlineSafety — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 7, 2020

Update – Binod just matched with Binodini https://t.co/QmV4IHwgCY — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) August 7, 2020

everyone is binod, everything is binod pic.twitter.com/7yyVHK8CEJ — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 7, 2020

Binod for PM – 2024!

Binod for US President – 2028!

Next big thing in bollywood: BINOD!

Who'll lift this years IPL trophy? BINOD संसार के हर प्रशन का उत्तर – #binod

हर कष्ट का निवारण – #binod

धन्य है @SlayyPoint जो हमें "BINOD" से अवगत कराया। pic.twitter.com/A4MFwkqclY — A Silly Point (@a_sillypoint) August 6, 2020

After the overwhelming success, the YouTubers even changed the description of their account saying, “Founder of BINOD”, welcoming members of “Binod Army”.

Talking about the year and trends on Twitter, Manish Maheshwari, managing director, Twitter India, “Being the year it has been, conversation on Twitter in 2020 was unique. From the fight against this global pandemic, rejoicing in celebratory moments, standing up for those communities impacted by the pandemic to bonding over rediscovered shows, interests and memes, India came together beautifully on Twitter this year.”