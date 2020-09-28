Remember FarmVille? The iconic game which became a Facebook sensation in 2009 and was hugely popular among players of all age groups? For early users of Facebook, the farming simulator game requiring players to ask friends for help was both addictive and entertaining. Also Read - Bhopal Woman Goes to Family Court After Father Repeatedly Defeats Her in a Game of Ludo, Says She Lost Respect For Him

However, after a run of 11 years, the game’s developer Zynga has announced that FarmVille will be shutting down on December 31 this year. Payments for the in-game purchases will be accepted till November 17, 2020.

Basically, you won’t be able to play FarmVille from January 1st, 2021.

Expressing gratitude towards their loyal users, the team wrote, “Thank you is a small word but when fertilized with love and beautiful memories it means the world to us. So here’s a great BIG THANK YOU for farming with us through it all.”

But why?

According to Zynga, Adobe had decided to stop distributing and updating Flash Player for all web browsers. Facebook too said that it would no longer support Flash games on its platform.

“Following an incredible 11 years since its initial launch back in 2009, we are officially announcing the closure of the original FarmVille game on Facebook. As previously stated, Adobe will stop distributing and updating Flash Player for all web browsers, and Facebook will stop supporting Flash games on the platform completely after December 31. FarmVille will, therefore, be directly affected as a result of this,” said Zynga in its announcement.

“We’re aware that many of you have been with us since the very beginning, helping to build an incredible global community of players over the years who’ve enjoyed this game just as much as we have. For that we say thank you,” it added.

Well, if you are still interested in playing the game, the game’s mobile version Farmville 2 will run across Android and iOS. Farmville 3 is also rumored to be in works and should be launching soon on both the platforms.