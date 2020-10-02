US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania have tested positive for coronavirus and will go into quarantine, the US president tweeted late on Thursday evening. Also Read - Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Test Positive For COVID-19 Days Ahead of US Elections, PM Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!,” Trump said in a tweet. Also Read - COVID-19: India's Death Toll Nears 1 Lakh-mark, Total Tally Reaches 63,94,069 | Key Points

Trump had downplayed the severity of coronavirus

On several occasions, President Trump had discredited coronavirus and had refused to take it seriously. For months, he downplayed the severity of COVID-19, refused to regularly wear a mask, and rejected the advice of the country’s top scientists.

In the initial days, Trump has said the coronavirus ‘will disappear,’ that ‘it will go away’ and that it is ‘dying out’, as it continued to spread across the US.

Well, he recently himself admitted all this. On September 10, Trump told American journalist Bob Woodward that he downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus early on so as to not create a panic.

“I’m a cheerleader for this country. I love our country. And I don’t want people to be frightened,” he defended himself.

He had also mocked his opponent for not wearing a mask

During the first presidential debate, US President Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden for frequently wearing masks in public.

“Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from it. And he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen,” he said.

Further, he defended his decision to often appear in public without a facial covering, explaining that he wears a mask “when needed.”

Trump has also been the world’s biggest driver of Covid-19 misinformation during the pandemic, a study from Cornell University said Thursday. Notably, the virus that has infected over 7 million Americans and killed more than 200,000.