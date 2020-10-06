Remember Arshad Khan, the viral chaiwala from Pakistan? In 2016, a Pakistani photographer named Jiah Ali had spotted Khan making and selling tea at a small street shop and the picture had gone crazy viral. The blue-eyed boy had everyone’s heart racing with his drool-worthy looks and immediately gained popularity worldwide. Also Read - Dissatisfied With His Work, This Software Engineer Left His Job & Became a 'Chaiwala', Sells Tea & Poha Now
After he achieved global fame with the viral picture, he also starred in a music video and landed several modelling contracts.
Here is that viral picture:
Wondering where is he now?
Turns out Arshad has now opened his own cafe named ‘Cafe Chaiwala Rooftop’, in Islamabad and has become the talk of the internet once again.
Talking to Urdu News about the new venture, Arshad said, “Many people asked me to name my café as Arshad Khan and told me to change the current name. But I refused because ‘Chaiwala’ is my identity.”
Khan added that he focuses most of his time and attention on the café, but he also has two or three TV shows coming up. He does regret the fact that he did not complete his education but is grateful for his achievements.
Khan’s modern style tea stall serves 15-20 dishes along with tea, and several desi elements like kites, tables and chairs and paintings have been placed in and around the eatery.
Check out his new cafe:
Well, Twitterati is super proud of him and wished him the best for his new venture: