New Delhi: There are very high chances you all still remember the rise and fall of Ranu Mondal, the woman who became an overnight sensation after singing Lata Mangeshkar's song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai at West Bengal's Ranaghat railway station. Yes, the one who even recorded her first song "Teri Meri Kahani" with Bollywood singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya for his film Happy Hardy and Heer.

Within a short period after coming to limelight for her inspirational story of how she got a big break to sing as as a playback singer, Mondal was furiously trolled for forgetting lyrics on stage, for misbehaving with fans and also for a heavy make-up viral image of hers. And, soon after Mondal faded from people's memory.

But recently, it has been reported by News 18 that the internet sensation is planning a comeback with her latest project, an online concert with popular Bengali singer Rupankar Bagchi. Mondal along with Bagchi will be performing on stage together for a digital concert. The concert was recently shot at Ganghar Studio in Narendrapur. The singer Rupanksar posted about the concert on his Facebook page.

Atindra Chakraborty, the man who first identified Ranu’s talent and made her viral on social media, said, “Ranu Di sang songs of Asha Ji and Lata Ji in the concert. The show will be available soon.”

As per reports, Mondal is also working with Indian screenwriter Dheeraj Mishra and will be lending her voice in Mishra’s upcoming films ‘Sitamagar’ and ‘Sarojini’.