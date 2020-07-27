New Delhi: Today, India remembers former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 5th death anniversary, the man who has inspired millions of Indians through his philosophy of ‘simple living and high thinking.’ Kalam passed away on July 27, 2015, after suffering a cardiac arrest when he was delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management in Shillong. Also Read - Remembering APJ Abdul Kalam on His Death Anniversary: 10 Inspirational Quotes by Missile Man of India
Known as the ‘Missile Man of India’, Kalam was an exemplary aerospace scientist and is remembered for his contributions towards the developments of India’s missile projects. He served as the country’s 11th President, from 2002 to 2007, and was widely referred to as the ‘People’s President’ besides being credited for India’s civilian space programme and military missile systems. APJ Abdul Kalam also excelled as an author, inspirational speaker, scientist, researcher and much more.
Many politicians and people alike took to Twitter to remember the former President on his death anniversary:
Dr. Kalam has been awarded with the Padma Bhushan (1981), Padma Vibhushan (1990) and also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour. He served as the role model for the youth in India as he always inspired them to dream big and achieve great goals in life.
He also wrote a number of books, such as “India 2020 – A Vision for the New Millennium”, “Wings of Fire”, “My journey” and “Ignited Minds-Unleashing the power within India”, “Guiding Souls”, “Indomitable Spirit”, “Envisioning an Empowered Nation”, “Inspiring Thoughts”, “You are born to blossom”, “Children Ask Kalam”, “Family and the Nation”, “The Luminous Sparks”, “Life Tree”.