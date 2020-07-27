New Delhi: Today, India remembers former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 5th death anniversary, the man who has inspired millions of Indians through his philosophy of ‘simple living and high thinking.’ Kalam passed away on July 27, 2015, after suffering a cardiac arrest when he was delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management in Shillong. Also Read - Remembering APJ Abdul Kalam on His Death Anniversary: 10 Inspirational Quotes by Missile Man of India

Known as the ‘Missile Man of India’, Kalam was an exemplary aerospace scientist and is remembered for his contributions towards the developments of India’s missile projects. He served as the country’s 11th President, from 2002 to 2007, and was widely referred to as the ‘People’s President’ besides being credited for India’s civilian space programme and military missile systems. APJ Abdul Kalam also excelled as an author, inspirational speaker, scientist, researcher and much more.

Many politicians and people alike took to Twitter to remember the former President on his death anniversary:

Remembering Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary as New India walks towards his vision. pic.twitter.com/Pws36YJTXN — BJP (@BJP4India) July 27, 2020

Tributes to Former President & Missile Man of India, Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, on his death anniversary. A beacon of inspiration for youth, the world fondly remembers his passion for science & teaching. His ideas will continue to ignite our minds for years to come. pic.twitter.com/9cCAnLbDi9 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 27, 2020

"Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action." Tributes to Former President & Missile Man of India, Bharat Ratna Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, on his death anniversary.

His ideas will continue to inspire generations to come. pic.twitter.com/HY6eIUUbe3 — All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) July 27, 2020

Paying tributes to former President, Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary. His visionary thinking and simplicity will always be an inspiration. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 27, 2020

To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal.

– A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

Remembering the 'Missile Man' and 11th President of India, Dr. #APJAbdulKalam , on his 5th death anniversary.

He was always a great Inspiration to Us.🙏 @srijanpalsingh pic.twitter.com/z2yXvqSiVQ — Harshabardhan Kumar (@HarshabardhanKu) July 26, 2020

If you want to shine like a Sun, first burn like a Sun. My tributes to the 11th president of India Bharat Ratna shri APJ Abdul Kalam. His contribution can never be forgotten. We owe you sir.#apjabdulkalam pic.twitter.com/m2ENj5rvZi — Aradhna Sharma segan (@Aradhna35758329) July 27, 2020

Dr. Kalam has been awarded with the Padma Bhushan (1981), Padma Vibhushan (1990) and also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour. He served as the role model for the youth in India as he always inspired them to dream big and achieve great goals in life.

He also wrote a number of books, such as “India 2020 – A Vision for the New Millennium”, “Wings of Fire”, “My journey” and “Ignited Minds-Unleashing the power within India”, “Guiding Souls”, “Indomitable Spirit”, “Envisioning an Empowered Nation”, “Inspiring Thoughts”, “You are born to blossom”, “Children Ask Kalam”, “Family and the Nation”, “The Luminous Sparks”, “Life Tree”.