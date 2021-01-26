Ladakh: On the occasion of India’s 72nd Republic Day, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel braved the intense cold and inhospitable conditions in Ladakh as they marched with the national flag on the frozen water body at 17,000 feet above the sea level. Also Read - Republic Day Parade 2021: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's 'Special' Paghdi From Jamnagar

The ITBP personnel, including men and women, marched on a frozen lake with the Indian tricolour early on Tuesday morning as the temperature recorded minus 25 degrees Celsius. Also referred to as the ITBP ‘Himveers’, the personnel raised a full-throated cry: “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Matram”.

भारत माता की जय !

वन्दे मातरम… Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) men and women with national flag at Ladakh heights celebrating #Republic Day 2021 at 17,000 feet. Temperature is minus 25 degree Celsius.#RepublicDay2021 #RepublicDay #RepublicDayIndia pic.twitter.com/dCw5HoE6FR — ITBP (@ITBP_official) January 26, 2021

There was another ITBP personnel team at 14,000 feet in Ladakh, celebrating the day at the Border Out Post. In a video captured from the height, the ITBP men were seen trudging slowly through the fresh snow.

Serving the nation in the most difficult and inhospitable terrain in Ladakh, the ITBP personnel are examples of valour, commitment and patriotism.

ITBP, the specialised mountain force — most of whose officers and men are trained mountaineers and skiers — guard the 3,488 km border from Ladakh’s Karakoram Pass to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh.

On Monday, 17 Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were also awarded police service medals in various categories.

Two officers, Assistant Commandant Anurag Kumar Singh and Deputy Commandant Rajesh Kumar Luthra had been decorated with police medals for gallantry, three with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 12 with police medals for Meritorious Service.

The ITBP contingent is also a part of the Republic Day Parade in Delhi.

(With Agency inputs)