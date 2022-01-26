Republic Day 2022: Today’s Doodle celebrates India’s Republic Day, commemorating 72 years since the Indian Constitution took effect and the nation completed its transition to an independent republic. The Indian Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949 and officially enacted on this day in 1950 to coincide with the day the Indian National Congress declared Purna Swaraj or “complete freedom.”Also Read - Pride, Parade And Poise: India to Witness Many Firsts at 73rd Republic Day Ceremony

Across the South Asian subcontinent, Republic Day is celebrated over a three-day period with cultural events that honor the resilience, history, and diverse social fabric of the world's most populous democracy. The largest official display of national pride held today is the Republic Day Parade—elements of which are depicted in the Doodle artwork—from left to right, parade animals: an elephant, a horse, a dog, a camel; a red tabla; the parade path; a saxophone as part of the iconic camel-mounted band; doves; and the tricolors of the national flag.

Along Rajpath, a ceremonial boulevard in the Indian capital of New Delhi, this momentous parade features a float for each Indian state alongside dozens of bands, folk dancers, and government officials.

The parade is broadcast live to millions across India who tune in to enjoy the carefully choreographed spectacle and reflect on over 70 years of freedom.