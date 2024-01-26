Home

Republic Day 2024: Google Celebrates R-Day With A Unique Doodle

New Delhi: Google has also celebrated India’s 75th Republic Day in a unique way. The famous search engine made a google doodle showcasing the R-Day parades, through the decades, on different television screens – a retro black-and-white television set, a colour television, and a mobile phone. The doodle was made by guest artist Vrinda Zaveri who depicted the R-Day parade as it would have been seen on different screens.

