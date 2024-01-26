Republic Day 2024: Watch Mahakaleshwar Shivlinga Decorated With Tricolour After Bhasma Aarti

Home

Ujjain: Priests of Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple decorated the Shivalinga with the Indian flag colours on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day. The priests adorned the Baba Mahakaleshwar Shivalinga after performing the Bhasma aarti. The aarti was attended by hundreds of Lord Shiva devotees.

India declared itself an autonomous country on 26 January 1950 with a democratic form of government and republic status after the adoption of its Constitution. Freed from the shackles of the British Empire in 1947, India promptly began the journey of crafting its uniquely tailored Constitution.

Numerous events have been organised to celebrate the historic day. Various parades have been organised across the country to celebrate the R-Day, with the largest and the most famous one taking place at Kartavya Path today in New Delhi.

Different regiments of India’s armed forces and tableaus from various states representing their cultural and historical heritage march through the street following the ceremonial wreath-laying to honour fallen soldiers.

The grand ceremony concludes with the Beating Retreat ceremony that takes place on the evening of January 29. The tri-colour flag is flown as the Indian National Anthem plays.

