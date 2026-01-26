Republic Day 2026: Tourist waves Tiranga at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, netizens join him in unison with spirit of ‘Jai Hind’ | Watch viral video

Home

Republic Day 2026: Tourist waves Tiranga at Srinagars Lal Chowk, netizens join him in unison with spirit of Jai Hind | Watch viral video

Lal Chowk in Kashmir has a long history. The place had witnessed the hosting of Pakistan's flag multiple times until 2014. Once Article 370 was removed from Jammu and Kashmir, such incidents came to a halt. This is the reason that the place specifically has a special meaning to host Indian national flag.

Image: ANI (X - videograb)

Viral news: Our country is celebrating its 77th Republic Day today, and the enthusiasm is at its peak. The patriotic spirit of every individual around the country is at an all-time high. With ministers unfurling the national flag in different parts of the country, some people waved the Tiranga at their homes. During this time, one video stood out, which was shared by ANI and showcases the spirit of one such countryman who has left many emotional. A tourist from the state of Gujarat shared that he has been coming to Srinagar’s Lal Chowk every year since 2022 to wave the Indian national flag. You can watch the heart-touching viral videos here.

Tourist waves a flag at Lal Chowk, Srinagar

A tourist came all the way from Gujarat to Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, all covered in tricolour. In addition, he carried a mini BrahMos model and kept saying, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai.’ The video was shared by ANI on X.

#WATCH | J&K: A tourist from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, paints himself in colours of the Tricolour, carries a mini model of BrahMos, waves the National Flag and chants ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ as he celebrates the Republic Day at the iconic Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/CMtU96GZ5N — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2026

What’s the history of Lal Chowk in Kashmir?

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: Arun, the tourist, says, “I extend greetings to everyone on the occasion of Republic Day. I have been coming here continuously since 2022. From here, I would like to give a message to the Government of India and PM Modi that the youth today don’t just… https://t.co/4hUyzvTb5S pic.twitter.com/QL0iuozVy2 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2026

The tourist named Arun told ANI, “I extend greetings to everyone on the occasion of Republic Day. I have been coming here continuously since 2022. From here, I would like to give a message to the Government of India and PM Modi that the youth today don’t just dream but see dreams becoming reality. Hoisting and waving the Tiranga here used to be a challenge. Narendra Modi ji was the first one to hoist the Tiranga here. The situation wasn’t good at that time. I have been coming here all alone since 2022, and I have been waving the Tiranga here…”

How is social media reacting?

The social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “From Lal Chowk to the heart of India—this is what unity looks like,” and another wrote, “Jai Hind.”

