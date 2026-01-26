Home

Viral

Republic Day 2026: Japanese Ambassador Keiichi conveys warm greetings to India, shares pictures with Tiranga | Watch viral post

Republic Day 2026: Japanese Ambassador Keiichi conveys warm greetings to India, shares pictures with Tiranga | Watch viral post

He shared a note that read, "Warm wishes on the 77th Republic Day of India... Looking forward to joining the celebrations..."

Image: X @JapanAmbIndia

Viral news: The 77th Republic Day is being celebrated today, and many leaders across the world have expressed their heartfelt wishes. One such is the wish from the Ambassador of Japan to India, Ono Keiichi. He shared a heartwarming note on X with the title “Warm wishes on the 77th Republic Day of India.” He said, “Japan is proud to walk alongside India towards a shared future.” You can see the viral post here.

Also Read: Republic Day 2026: Tourist waves Tiranga at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, netizens join him in unison with spirit of ‘Jai Hind’ | Watch viral video

Japan Ambassador’s greeting on Republic Day

The ambassador of Japan to India, Ono Keiichi, greeted the country for its Republic Day on January 26, 2026. He shared a note that read, “Warm wishes on the 77th Republic Day of India… Looking forward to joining the celebrations, with the At-Home invitation received from the Hon’ble President of India — a reminder of India’s rich and diverse culture.”

Viral post of Ono Keiichi on Republic Day 2026

Warm wishes on the 77th Republic Day of India

Looking forward to joining the celebrations, with the At-Home invitation received from the Hon’ble President of India — a reminder of India’s rich and diverse culture. ✨ Happy Republic Day! #RepublicDay #गणतंत्रदिवस https://t.co/yFGh1Lbk2r pic.twitter.com/Z2Fmyv7B4p — ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan (@JapanAmbIndia) January 26, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Who is Antonio Costa, the chief guest of India’s Republic Day 2026, and what does his presence mean?

About Ono Keiichi

Ono Keiichi is Japan’s Ambassador to India and Bhutan. He also worked as the assistant minister for the Economic Affairs Bureau and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan between January and July 2022. Previously, he worked as the assistant manager and the ambassador for global issues. He was chosen as the representative for the Japanese government in the COVAX facility.

77th Republic Day

The enthusiasm of the countrymen is at an all-time high as they’re celebrating the 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026. The people all around the country are filled with the spirit of patriotism as they hoist the national flag of India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.