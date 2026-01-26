Home

Viral

Republic Day 2026: This fur ball selects India among Pakistan, England, and Germany; video goes viral

Republic Day 2026: This fur ball selects India among Pakistan, England, and Germany; video goes viral

The dog's movement starts from the map of Pakistan, where he doesn't stop. Later, he moves ahead of the flag of England. He stops a little at the flag of Germany. However, he moves again and finally sits at the flag of India.

Image: X @deepu_drops (videograb)

Viral news: As the country celebrated the 77th Republic Day, a video of a dog circulated online. It has touched the hearts of many people, as he’s seen choosing India out of many other countries in the world. The dog has won great praise and admiration from netizens. The moment has caught attention because of the timing, as everyone around the country is in the spirit of patriotism. You can watch the viral video here.

What happens in the video?

The viral video shows a dog being taken through maps of the different countries. The movement starts from the map of Pakistan, where he doesn’t stop. Later, he moves ahead of the flag of England. He stops a little at the flag of Germany. However, he moves again and finally sits at the flag of India.

The video has struck a chord online at the time of the Republic Day, as people observe that even the dog understands and knows his country through the map.

The dog’s choice to sit under ‘India’s map’ over Pakistan, England, and Germany has filled the hearts of Indians with love, pride, affection, and extreme admiration for the four-legged.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Why is ‘Tina Dabi’ trending on Republic Day? Here’s the reason that has IAS officer in vogue; viral video inside



Viral video

Most beautiful video on Republic Day pic.twitter.com/cBvep8rN1w — Deepu (@deepu_drops) January 26, 2026

The video was shared with the caption, “Most beautiful video on Republic Day.”

Also Read: Republic Day 2026: Tourist waves Tiranga at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, netizens join him in unison with spirit of ‘Jai Hind’ | Watch viral video

How’s social media reacting?

One user commented under the video, “Oh my god, it gives goosebumps,” and another wrote, “Good one, champ! Doggesh on fire.”

The third user wrote, “Wow!” and the fourth one said, “Dog won my heart.”

Another comment read, “They are well trained,” with another user saying, “Great and lovable moments!”

One stated, “Such a sweet salute to his motherland.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.