Republic Day parade rehearsal at Kartavya Path in full swing amid Delhi’s foggy weather; WATCH viral video

The video shows rehearsals for the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in Delhi. Scroll down to watch it.

Viral video: The Republic Day parade is underway at Kartavya Path in the national capital, Delhi. The capital witnessed a slight improvement in the air quality index on Saturday morning. PTI shared the video on its X account featuring the moments of the parade. The weather department had stated that the weather would be clear from Saturday. The national capital woke up to a chilling morning. However, the cold could not stop the spirit of the parade rehearsals for the Republic Day.

Republic Day Parade Video

PTI shared a video on Saturday morning with the caption, “Republic Day parade 2026 rehearsals in full swing at Kartavya Path.”

VIDEO | Delhi: Republic Day parade 2026 rehearsals in full swing at Kartavya Path.#RepublicDay2026 (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/7jyOVcVrYr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 3, 2026

AQI in Delhi

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi fell to the ‘poor’ category after standing in the ‘very poor’ category. The reason for the same is that the capital region witnessed a windy morning with cold in the morning, leading to the overall AQI of 222 in the city.

Weather of Delhi

The data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reports that the AQI is slightly decreasing. The temperature was recorded at 10 degrees Celsius in the morning of January 3. The atmosphere was layered with fog, which is most likely to improve now.

GRAP-3 restrictions in Delhi

The Graded Response Action Plan’s sub-committee for Air Quality Management lifted the GRAP-3 on Friday evening. It comes after the improvement of air quality in the region.

