Home

Viral

Viral video: This four-legged Indian joins Buddhist monks in US for…, reason will melt you heart

Viral video: This four-legged ‘Indian’ joins Buddhist monks in US for…, reason will melt you heart

Once Aloka fell extremely ill after being hit by a car and still refused to leave the side of the monks. Scroll down to see a video of the rescue dog walking with the monks.

Rescue dog Aloka joins buddhist monks on peace walk across US | Image: Instagram @alokathepeacedog

Viral video: It’s rightly said that dogs are man’s best friends, and a dog named Aloka just proves it. A rescue dog, Aloka, has come to the spotlight for a peace mission in the United States. The dog was once abandoned on the streets of India, as reported by the Good News Network. It also stated that the cute creature now walks along with 19 Buddhist monks who are on a journey from Texas to Washington DC to spread the message of peace, compassion, and unity. As per the report, Aloka joined the monks on a 112-day peace walk across India. Since then, it has refused to leave them. The major highlight is that Aloka has its own Instagram account.

How did the rescue dog join the monks?

The monks encountered Aloka, the rescue dog, during the peace walk in India, as reported by the Good News Network. The Buddhist monks rescued the dog, and it’s believed to be the breed of Indian Pariah. The meaning of ‘Aloka’ is “light”, which soon started to follow the monks around all the corners. Once it fell extremely ill after being hit by a car and still refused to leave the side of the monks. The report said that Aloka once tried to jump out of a truck and rejoined them as they tried to take him in a truck for separation.

Aloka’s video with monks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aloka the Peace Dog (@alokathepeacedog)

Monks’ peace walk across United States

The monks started with their US peace walk in October 2025 and are now based at the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana monastery in Fort Worth, Texas. The journey will be covering 10 states for nearly 110 days, which will end in Washington DC. Reportedly, the aim of the walk is to promote unity, compassion, and harmony. The Buddhist monks had reached Atlanta in December.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Aloka has become journey’s highlight

The commitment of the rescue dog, Aloka, has touched the lives of people across the United States. It has received free checkups from doctors and has enjoyed numerous treats from strangers. Now, Aloka has become a symbol of loyalty and resilience. Aloka, according to the monks, inspires the lives of people by walking with them on every step. It has now become the “Peace Dog”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.