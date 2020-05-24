Known for its Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb, Old Delhi witnessed a glimmer of hope in the midst of dark times as members of Sikh community came forward to sanitise Jama Masjid ahead of Eid 2020. On May 23 which was a tentative last day of Ramadan 2020, United Sikh group contacted the Masjid committee to carry forward their sanitising sewa in an effort to spread love on the eve of Eid. Also Read - Eid-Ul-Fitr to be Celebrated on May 25 in India: Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam
Promoting universal brotherhood and peace as chaand raat drew near, the Sikh community won hearts and drove netizens’ attention towards communal harmony. Breaking Twitter with a flood of videos and pictures, the kind gesture proved that truly, religion is all about love and tolerance. While their effort was much appreciated and thanked by the authorities of Jama Masjid, it was lauded widely by the netizens too. Also Read - Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Ahead of Eid, Netizens Extend Their Warm Wishes, Trend #EidMubarak
Sikh community sanitise Jama Masjid in delhi ahead of Eid 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@nsk_photography)
Taking to their respective handles on the micro-blogging site, while one user wrote, “Sikh community today sanitized Jama Masjid, Delhi. These kind of gestures are seen these days, humanity above all. Appreciate it. #PuraniDilliWaley #ApnoWaliEid (sic)”, another tweeted, “Sikh community today sanitised Jama Masjid, Delhi. Long Live unity of minorities! Long Live unity of people! Women from the communities in the pictures would have made it more perfect. Pictures from
@PDWKB (sic)” and yet another gushed, “Beautiful gesture on the eve of Eid by Sikh community. Sanitized entire Jama Masjid in Delhi, yesterday. Love this unity and respect between the communities (sic).” Also Read - Eid-Ul-Fitr Moon Sighting 2020 Live Updates in Saudi Arabia: Shawwal Crescent Moon NOT Sighted, Eid Will be Celebrated on May 24
May we grow more tolerant of each other this Eid!