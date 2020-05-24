Known for its Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb, Old Delhi witnessed a glimmer of hope in the midst of dark times as members of Sikh community came forward to sanitise Jama Masjid ahead of Eid 2020. On May 23 which was a tentative last day of Ramadan 2020, United Sikh group contacted the Masjid committee to carry forward their sanitising sewa in an effort to spread love on the eve of Eid. Also Read - Eid-Ul-Fitr to be Celebrated on May 25 in India: Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam

Promoting universal brotherhood and peace as chaand raat drew near, the Sikh community won hearts and drove netizens’ attention towards communal harmony. Breaking Twitter with a flood of videos and pictures, the kind gesture proved that truly, religion is all about love and tolerance. While their effort was much appreciated and thanked by the authorities of Jama Masjid, it was lauded widely by the netizens too. Also Read - Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Ahead of Eid, Netizens Extend Their Warm Wishes, Trend #EidMubarak







Taking to their respective handles on the micro-blogging site, while one user wrote, “Sikh community today sanitized Jama Masjid, Delhi. These kind of gestures are seen these days, humanity above all. Appreciate it. #PuraniDilliWaley #ApnoWaliEid (sic)”, another tweeted, “Sikh community today sanitised Jama Masjid, Delhi. Long Live unity of minorities! Long Live unity of people! Women from the communities in the pictures would have made it more perfect. Pictures from

@PDWKB (sic)” and yet another gushed, “Beautiful gesture on the eve of Eid by Sikh community. Sanitized entire Jama Masjid in Delhi, yesterday. Love this unity and respect between the communities (sic).” Also Read - Eid-Ul-Fitr Moon Sighting 2020 Live Updates in Saudi Arabia: Shawwal Crescent Moon NOT Sighted, Eid Will be Celebrated on May 24

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:

Sikh community today sanitized Jama Masjid, Delhi. These kind of gestures are seen these days, humanity above all.

Appreciate it.#PuraniDilliWaley #ApnoWaliEid pic.twitter.com/Sq5SyJ2Wf6 — Purani Dilli Walo Ki Baatein™ (@PDWKB) May 23, 2020

Beautiful gesture on the eve of Eid by Sikh community.

Sanitized entire Jama Masjid in Delhi, yesterday. Love this unity and respect between the communities. pic.twitter.com/9FLJPnrQfU — Kanwal Chadha (@KanwalChadha) May 24, 2020

Sikh community today sanitised Jama Masjid, Delhi. Long Live unity of minorities! Long Live unity of people! Women from the communities in the pictures would have made it more perfect. Pictures from @PDWKB pic.twitter.com/rcZf595y9S — Kawalpreet Kaur (@kawalpreetdu) May 23, 2020

Sikh community Sanitised Jama Masjid during Ramzan. Peace and Harmony can only bridges the gap between communities. Picture- Purani Dilli Walo ki Baatein pic.twitter.com/t6XMnOtfKz — Farhat Salim (@farhat242) May 23, 2020

Today Sikh community Sanitized At Jama Masjid Delhi as today namaz was going to held their with limited people this can only happen in india❤🇮🇳👏✍ No media will show positive news just RT and spread love ♥️👏🇮🇳 Eid Mubarak to all 🤲 pic.twitter.com/r1tnPAtvHZ — बेरोजगार मनराज सिंह (@manraj_mokha) May 23, 2020

➡Vaishno Devi Shrine prepares sehri, iftari for 500 quarantined Muslims during ramzan ➡Sikh community today sanitised Jama Masjid, Delhi. ➡Muslims distributing food for migrants going home on roads. 📌This is Nightmare for IT Cell & He@rt attack for Bhakts.. pic.twitter.com/gwWqpbRauK — Whats Appp University 🌐 (@Whats_appp_uni) May 23, 2020

Muslims conduct Hindu man’s funeral rites.

Vaishno Devi Shrines prepares sehri and iftari for Muslims.

Sikhs sanitized Jama Masjid. That’s the beautiful face of India which is unfortunately getting destroyed by the dirty politics and hate speeches. Long live people’s unity! — Manek Feirouz (@FeirouzManek) May 23, 2020

Today in Jama Masjid, our Sikh brothers sanitize the entire mosque to double the joy of Eid. All religions are made for the welfare of humanity. The time has come to fulfill the purpose for which God has sent us on earth.@mssirsa @TajinderBagga @rpsinghkhalsa @tarunchughbjp pic.twitter.com/DJCqUHNGGd — Real Deepak Kapur™ (@realkapur) May 24, 2020

Sikh community ( @unitedsikhs ) today sanitized Jama Masjid, Delhi. Truly a blessing that such gestures of kindness and solidarity are still seen during these dark times… humanity above all ! Via @PDWKB… https://t.co/PnzPfTOYa9 — DhruvSangariبلالچشتی (@dsangari) May 23, 2020

May we grow more tolerant of each other this Eid!