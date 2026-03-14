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Restaurant staff resigns after owner disrespectfully tells to remove small memorial built for late coworker; internet says, Proud of you

Restaurant staff resigns after owner disrespectfully tells to ‘remove small memorial’ built for late coworker; internet says, ‘Proud of you’

Viral Post: A post on Reddit shared the emotional moment of employees giving notice period to the owner when they were asked to remove the 'small memorial' for the late friend. Scroll down to see the post.

Image: r/jobs

Viral News: The employees of a restaurant recently spoke about a surprising incident on Reddit, which took place at their workplace. The post was written by a former worker of the restaurant. The post described how the staff members made a tiny memorial for their coworker and friend, Joshua Bishop. The post shared that the tribute was meant to help employees manage their grief and continue their workdays. However, the situation did not go as planned because the owner of the restaurant asked the staff members to remove the memorial. You can check the viral post here.

What’s the viral post about?

The viral post features a difficult incident which involves several staff members coping with the death of their coworker and friend, Joshua Bishop. The staff of the restaurant had come up with the creative idea of setting up a small memorial inside the workplace so that they could remember their late friend. The tribute comprised an area where the staff members could come to process the grief surrounding the death of Joshua. According to the post, the tiny memorial never interfered with or disturbed the customers, as it was created only out of respect.

However, the situation unfolded bitterly when the owner of the restaurant arrived and asked them to remove the memorial or keep it hidden from the customers arriving in the restaurant. What’s even more shocking is that the owner and sister dismissed the emotions of the employees and said, “get back to work, if we didn’t have enough money to pay for his funeral.”

At this disrespect, many in the group stood together and made the decision to walk out of the work. They also gave a two-week notice to the owner.

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Viral post

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Good on you all for your solidarity in quitting and sorry for your loss. Although I wish no two weeks notice were given – just walk out and don’t come back,” and another wrote, “Solidarity is all we have left. Each other. Proud of you all. Well done.”

The third comment read, “I think it would have been more impactful if everyone didnt give 2 weeks. 2 weeks just allows them to replace you all in 2 weeks.”

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