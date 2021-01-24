New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man was beaten up badly by the staff of a restaurant and its owner after he complained of being served stale salad. According to a report, a man named Mahendra Singh visited the Shri Khangarji restaurant in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur late at night and when he was served the food he ordered, he got a foul-smell from his salad. Also Read - With Cops as Baaratis, Couple Ties Knot by Exchanging 'Varmala' at a Police Station

Singh, then, complained the restaurant staff that he was served stale salad and started abusing the employees, which lead to an argument between him and the restaurant staff and later turned into a quarrel. Following which, the employees of the restaurant got furious at him and started thrashing Singh with sticks. Singh received serious injuries on his head when he was beaten up and was later admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Singh later filed a complaint at the Mahamandir police station, accusing the restaurant owner and the employees of trying to murder him. The family members of Singh told that when they reached the restaurant to eat dinner, and Singh complained of stale salad, the employees and the restaurant owner Shravan Singh got angry and started beating Mahendra badly.

An investigation has been launched into the matter and police has also conducted medical examination of the victim. The investigating officer of the case Khetaram said that a case has been registered against the hotel owner and the employees for this incident and further investigation is being done.