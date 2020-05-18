Gandhinagar: A retired Indian Administrative Officer (IAS ) landed in trouble on Thursday after he accidentally posted his nude pictures on a WhatsApp group. Also Read - 'Ek Purani Chappal de do': Migrant Worker Who Couldn't Get on Shramik Train, Pleads After Slippers Give Way on Walking From Gujarat to UP

Notably, the WhatsApp group has several serving and former bureaucrats as its members. The members who saw the post expressed shock over the content shared and termed it ‘distasteful’. Also Read - WhatsApp For Android Gets Messenger Rooms Integration in Latest Beta

What’s more embarrassing is that the senior official who posted the pictures wasn’t even aware of what had happened until one of the group members called and informed him about the gaffe. It is only then that he deleted the content but by then, almost all the members had already the objectionable content. Also Read - WhatsApp Latest News: Instant Messaging App Launches New Campaign to Curb Fake News Amid COVID-19

A member said that the group is meant for sharing information only and nobody shares personal content on the group.

According to The Times of India, the ex-IAS official who is at the center of this controversy is serving at a sensitive position in the Gujarat government.