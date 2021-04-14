News agency Reuters has named Alessandra Galloni as its next editor-in-chief, appointing a woman to the role for the first time in its 170-year history. Galloni will take charge as the top editor of the organisation from April 19 replacing Stephen Adler, 66, who ran the newsroom for a decade. She will be overseeing 2,500 journalists in 200 locations around the world. Sharing a statement about Galloni’s appointment, the company said, “She will become the first female editor-in-chief in Reuters 170-year history. Galloni’s appointment comes after an extensive global search and follows the announcement that Stephen J. Adler, who has served as editor-in-chief of Reuters for a decade, will be retiring at the end of April. She will sit on Reuters executive committee and be based in London.” Also Read - Two Reuters Reporters Bag Pulitzers For Revealing Massacre of 10 Muslim Rohingya Men

Earlier in her position as global managing editor, Galloni has overseen news planning and creation for Reuters newsroom since 2015. She joined Reuters in 2013 as editor of the Southern Europe bureau following 13 years at the Wall Street Journal. Galloni is the recipient of the 2020 Minard Editor Award from the Gerald Loeb Foundation, as well as the winner of an Overseas Press Club Award and a UK Business Journalist of the Year Award. Also Read - China using media, think tanks and tourism to influence global public opinion: Pentagon

President of Reuters, Michael Friedenberg said, “Alessandra is a transformative and inspirational leader with outstanding journalistic credentials, a truly global perspective and a compelling vision for the future of news. She was the standout candidate in an extensive, global search and highly competitive recruitment process, which featured many impressive internal and external candidates. Alessandra has driven innovation, speed and quality throughout our newsgathering operation since becoming global managing editor.” Also Read - Myanmar Reuters journalists lose appeal against 7-year sentence

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank Steve Adler once again for his extraordinary contribution to Reuters over the past ten years. Alessandra shares his passion for independent journalism and will continue to champion Reuters – and our Trust Principles – around the world. I am delighted that she will lead our newsroom into an exciting, new era,” he added.

Speaking about her new position, Galloni said, “I am thrilled to become editor-in-chief of Reuters. For 170 years, Reuters has set the standard for independent, trusted and global reporting. It is an honor to lead a world-class newsroom full of talented, dedicated and inspiring journalists. I am so grateful to Steve for his mentorship and for putting a visionary, enduring stamp on Reuters, and to Michael for his leadership and for this opportunity.”

Steve Hasker, Thomson Reuters president and CEO, said, “At a time when the world sorely needs independent, unbiased journalism, we take seriously the need to push boundaries for all of our customers. Alessandra will do just that. Her skills, talent and expertise are ideal for this moment in the story of the world’s leading newsroom. I have no doubt Reuters will achieve great things under her editorship – and I join many others in thanking Steve Adler for his outstanding service to public service journalism and to Thomson Reuters.”