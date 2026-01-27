Home

Archaeologists have discovered an 8ft-long iron spear dating back to 3,345 BCE. It is the longest Iron Age weapon discovered in India.

Revealed: India’s longest Iron Age Spear, 5,300 years old, discovered in…

India’s Longest Iron Age Spear: In a major discovery, archaeologists in Tamil Nadu have unearthed a very precious weapon which dates back to 3,345 BCE, making it the longest Iron Age weapon ever discovered in the country. It is an 8-ft-long iron spear which was unearthed in very good condition. It was found in Thirumalapuram near Tuticorin alongside a shorter spear and some gold objects. This discovery could be either a ceremonial piece or a weapon used by warriors of that time.

Scientists Said Weapon Was Used For Protection

The spear, which is rounded at one end for a perfect grip, was unearthed in an X formation with another spear. The second spear is 6.5ft spear. Both the spears were found next to an urn containing gold objects. According to archaeologists, the spear could have been used by the men to protect cattle and wealth. It could have been used as a ceremonial item for a powerful person buried with it.

Iron Age Burial Sites In India

It is to be noted that Iron Age burial sites in the country have revealed several weapons like – daggers, swords, knives among others. Because of the preservation of Tamil Nadu’s dry soil, the spear is well preserved and survived in remarkable condition.

According to historians, the 8 ft-long weapon may have been customised for special events like ceremonial purposes, which symbolise the social status of the person buried. This discovery also showcases the advanced metallurgical skills of the people of the Iron Age as these types of metals need a temperature of 1,200 degrees Celsius to 15,00 degrees Celsius for melting. Researchers requested further studies of the site in order to understand the iron technology of that period in the southern state.

Two-Year Study Across Multiple Iron Age Sites

The Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology have joined hands with IIT Gandhinagar’s metallurgy department in order to conduct a thorough study across several Iron Age sites in the state. The study will be continued till 2028. The spear’s discovery provides fresh data on the country’s ancient cultural heritage.

