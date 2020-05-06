Raisen: As alcohol supplies run dry across the country due to the coronavirus lockdown, many people in desperation are trying different ways to procure it. Because, for many people getting high is a priority and they are willing to go to great lengths for it. Also Read - Meme Fest Ensues On Twitter As People Queue Up to Buy Alcohol, #LiquorShops Becomes the Top Trend

In one such bizarre case, a man was arrested in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday for allegedly making liquor from sanitizer liquid.

Notably, alcohol is the main constituent of hand sanitizers, and this man was trying to reverse engineer it.

The accused identified as Indal Singh Rajput, a resident of Boriya Jagir village under Sultanpur, made liquor from a sanitizer which contained 72 per cent alcohol.

Meanwhile, liquor shops in the state are closed due to the ongoing lockdown. Several distilleries in the state have been granted permission to manufacture sanitizers which are in high demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It was a unique case, said superintendent of police Monika Shukla and added that a case under the Excise Act was registered against Rajput.

In the unavailability of alcohol, many cases of alcoholics drinking sanitisers to get high, has emerged from various parts of the country. Alcohol-based hand sanitiser contains 70 per cent alcohol, glycerine and hydrogen peroxide — which is poisonous to consume, and is particularly dangerous for the liver and kidney.