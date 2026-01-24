Home

Reverse Lifestyle: This 101-year-old Chinese grandma shows you can ignore healthy rules and thrive

A 101-year-old woman living in China has gained publicity for leading what is being termed a reverse lifestyle.

Strange, weird, and extraordinary. The internet is filled with all kinds of funny videos, interesting trends, and things that will leave you saying, “What did I just watch?” You will find many entertaining and unbelievable things on the Internet. The more you explore, the more strange and unbelievable stuff you will find. According to The South China Morning Post, a 101-year-old woman living in China has gained publicity for leading what is being termed a reverse lifestyle due to her staying up late to watch TV, having nighttime snacks, and remaining healthy with all of her natural teeth still intact.

Jiang Yueqin is from Wenzhou, Zhejiang province in southeastern China. She has 7 children. During her youth, Jiang Yueqin decided not to work for any state-owned businesses and instead became a stay-at-home mom taking care of her family. However, in recent months, she has gained media attention and popularity for her lifestyle of having a “reverse schedule” – staying awake until 2 am watching television at night and waking up naturally around 10 am each day. After getting ready, her day starts with a steaming cup of green tea. “My mum is just like a young person; she’s a true night owl! Despite her late nights, her sleep quality is excellent. She falls asleep within minutes of lying down. This routine only developed over the past two years,” Jiang Yueqin’s daughter, Yao Songping, was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post.

Yao explained that after Jiang fell and injured her hand, requiring surgery, the family chose to restrict her from completing household chores to reduce the chance of undue stress during her recovery. Because Jiang had limited activities during the day, she started to spend greater portions of her day napping, which affected her ability to go to bed at a reasonable hour and leading to her habitual viewing of television shows.

According to the South China Morning Post report, Jiang enjoys brunch in the morning and eats her evening meal at approximately 6 PM in the evening, though at nine, if she feels hungry, she typically encounters a craving for goodies such as “biscuit”. Matisong is one of Jiang’s favourite snacks; it is a type of crispy water chestnut pastry native to Wenzhou.

In addition to the many foods Jiang enjoys biscuits, chips, shaqima, and dried sweet potato chips. Despite her advanced age, Jiang has never had to have any type of dental work done on her teeth and still uses her natural teeth, which are extremely healthy, as the only means of chewing her food. Yao, Jiang’s daughter, noted that she eats her snacks slowly and with great comfort, saying, “She never breaks snacks into pieces. She simply pops them into her mouth and chews slowly,”

