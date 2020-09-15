Kolkata: Subjected to national humiliation, media trial, vilification and endless trolling, the arrest of actor Rhea Chakraborty has laid bare entrenched social prejudices and rampant misogyny in the Indian culture. People have tagged her as a ‘manipulative’ woman, a gold-digger who ‘performed black magic’ and ‘drove Sushant to suicide’. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Bail Plea: Court Says ‘No Particular Quantity of Drug is Required to Prove Offence’

With Rhea dominating every news headline, men in Kolkata are now using a new viral hashtag called #RheaChakrabortyOfMyLife to harass and spread false allegations against their ex-girlfriends, in an attempt to shame and defame them.

According to a report in the Anandabazar Patrika, many complaints have been filed against several men at the Cyber Cell of Lalbazar Police Station who have been running a smear campaign against their ex-partners and harassing them using the #RheaChakrabortyOfMyLife hashtag in their social media posts.

Several women have come forward and alleged that their ex-boyfriends have been posting fictitious, unproven and vile allegations against them using the hashtag.

The Kolkata Police have even arrested one person named Pronoy Chandra, after a woman’s complaint, who is a model. The woman told Anandabazaar Patrika that she had a brief relationship with the man in March last year and soon ended it after the man physically abused her, broke her bike and beat her up.

In a similar incident, a man showed up at his former girlfriend’s workplace to defame her by making false allegations. Another woman alleged that after she refused to have any relation with a man from her residential area, the accused compared her with Rhea on social media, levelling false allegations against her.