Home

Viral

Richat Structure, Eye Of The Sahara Spotted From ISS, NASA Shares Pictures

Richat Structure, Eye Of The Sahara Spotted From ISS, NASA Shares Pictures

The Richat Structure, also called Guelb er Richat, is a prominent circular geological feature in the Sahara's Adrar Plateau.

The circular geologic feature is thought to be caused by an uplifted dome that has been eroded to expose the originally flat rock layers. (Image: instagram/@iss)

The Richat Structure, also known as the “Eye of the Sahara”, was pictured from the International Space Station (ISS) as it orbited over 250 miles above North Africa. It is an eroded geological dome in Mauritania. The circular geologic feature is thought to be caused by an uplifted dome that has been eroded to expose the originally flat rock layers.

WATCH THE IMAGES HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Space Station (@iss)

You may like to read

The Richat Structure, also called Guelb er Richat, is a prominent circular geological feature in the Sahara’s Adrar Plateau, near Ouadane, west–central Mauritania, Northwest Africa. In the local dialect, risat means feathers and it also is known locally in Arabic as tagense. Tagense refers to the circular opening of the leather pouch used to draw water from local wells, says Wikipedia.

The Eye of the Sahara, also known as the Richat Structure, is a large, circular geological formation in the Sahara Desert of Mauritania. It spans an impressive 50 kilometers (30 miles) in diameter and is thought to have been formed by erosion and uplift.

Although it looks like an impact crater, it’s rather an example of a geological structure called a symmetrical anticline — a type of fold in rock layers that was exposed by geological processes and erosion. In addition to being a spectacular place to view with satellite imaging or even to tour locally, it’s also been studied by geologists to understand the geology of the region and overall, it’s one of the most spectacular geological formations on the planet.

The above information has been collected from zmescience.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.