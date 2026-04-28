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Rihanna faces backlash for feeding cow while carrying Rs 4 lakh Dior calfskin bag; Reactions pour in

Rihanna faces backlash for feeding cow while carrying Rs 4 lakh Dior calfskin bag; Reactions pour in

After Rihanna feeds a cow holding a calfskin bag, a social media user said she doesn’t respect Indian culture, but rather Indians’ deep pockets. Urging people to “go full desi,” the user added that there are far better, more honest homegrown cosmetic brands that are absolutely crushing it right now, suggesting that consumers should support local businesses instead.

Rihanna feeds a cow (PC: Twitter)

Pop star Rihanna is once again in the news for her visit to India for the launch of Fenty Beauty at Sephora and Tira Beauty, backed by Reliance Retail. Rihanna visited the Ambani house, Antilia, in Mumbai on a special invitation. It is not just her look that is being discussed, but also the luxury bag she was seen carrying. In photos going viral on social media, Rihanna is seen feeding a cow from one hand and on another, she is carrying a green Dior bag that is claimed to be made of calfskin, according to the website selling it. This has sparked a debate on the internet.

Which bag was Rihanna seen carrying?

This “Medium Dior Crunchy Bag” from Dior falls into the luxury category. Reports indicate that its price is around Rs 4.30 lakh. The bag was designed by renowned designer Jonathan Anderson and is believed to be part of the Spring-Summer 2026 fashion show collection. It features a puffy macrocannage design, giving it a stylish 3D texture.

Also Read: Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta give Rihanna grand floral welcome at Antilia, dance, include her in puja- Watch viral video

Why is there a discussion about the bag?

The website where this bag is listed states its main material as “calfskin.” In the fashion industry, calfskin generally refers to leather made from the skin of a young cow. This is why people’s attention was drawn to the photo in which Rihanna is seen feeding a cow while holding a bag allegedly made of calfskin. Some social media users are calling this a contradiction, making the visual difficult to ignore.

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One of the social media users said, “Rihanna lands in India for her “Cruelty free” brand Fenty Beauty promo!! To butter up Indian buyers, she goes full desi cosplay; doing aarti and feeding calves like some enlightened saint. Peak hypocrisy from this serial offender: She’s literally feeding one calf while clutching a Dior bag made from another calf’s skin. This is exactly what she’s been doing with Indians: posting on X in support of those DS-instigated farmers’ protests, and now playing full desi just to grab a piece of India’s booming market. Indians, please don’t get fooled by this performative PR circus. Skip the foreign hype. She doesn’t respect Indian culture, she respects Indians’ deep pockets. Please go full desi. There are way better, honest homegrown cosmetic brands absolutely crushing it right now. Support real, not this fake virtue signaling.” (sic).

Another user said, “Rihanna feeding a cow in Mumbai… while holding a cowhide Dior bag is the kind of plot twist only 2026 could deliver”

Rihanna lands in India for her “Cruelty free” brand Fenty Beauty promo!! To butter up Indian buyers, she goes full desi cosplay; doing aarti and feeding calves like some enlightened saint. Peak hypocrisy from this serial offender: She’s literally feeding one calf while… https://t.co/ofYuKfnXFH pic.twitter.com/Qpw0SI5ASP — Saynotolibrandu (@saynotolibrandu) April 27, 2026

The Ambani family hosted Rihanna at their Mumbai home Antilia. @rihanna was seen feeding a cow while holding a bag made of cowhide. pic.twitter.com/UVbpS5kDeU — sumit (@sumitofficialai) April 28, 2026

Now Bhakta are confused whether to protest for the cow bag or praise her for cow feed — Epic Answers (@KingMattter) April 27, 2026

Rihanna feeding a cow in Mumbai… while holding a cowhide Dior bag is the kind of plot twist only 2026 could deliver pic.twitter.com/kvDXb0BSjn — Narendra Singh (@SinghNarendra87) April 27, 2026

Also Read: Rihanna increases security after AR-15 gun attack on her Beverly Hills mansion, says ‘It’s scary…’

Rihanna’s look also went viral

Rihanna is known for her unique fashion sense. On her trip to India, she caught eyes with her various fashionable ensembles and ornate additions. She was in India for the launch event of her makeup label Fenty Beauty. Each of her looks are fast going viral on social media via photos. While images of Rihanna feeding a cow became a hit, the alleged calfskin Dior bag she was seen carrying has sparked a fresh debate.

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