New Delhi: Twitter was up in arms yet again after popstar Rihanna on Tuesday posted a semi-nude topless picture for her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty while sporting a necklace with Ganesha pendant. Wearing just a pair of satin lavender shorts, Rihanna is covering her modesty with her hand and sporting purple necklace with Ganesha figurine on it. Also Read - Rihanna Faces Twitter Outrage Over Fenty Beauty Procuring Makeup Ingredient From Child Labour Mines in India

Soon after the picture went viral, any took to Twitter to express their displeasure and accused her of hurting their religious sentiments. Many also called her out for cultural appropriation. One user wrote, ”Super offensive wearing Ganesha like that. My first god, a holy sentiment to millions of people celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi every year. Sorry RiRi, you disappointed me and others, while another wrote, ”Rihanna !! stop using my religion as an aesthetic !! that Ganesh figurine at the end of the chain 🙁 is a holy and sacred figure for us Hindus.”

Sharing it, she tweeted, “when @PopcaanMusic said “me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl” @SavageXFenty”. Have a look at the picture:

when @PopcaanMusic said “me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl” @SavageXFenty pic.twitter.com/bnrtCZT7FB — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 15, 2021

Another commented, “So out of line, using our sentimental values as an accessory, shame! @rihanna it wasn’t bad enough that u were making children make fenti products, now u had to go & pull this cultural appropriation stuff.”

BJP leader Ram Kadam also criticised her for sharing a topless photo with a Lord Ganpati idol pendant. “It’s appalling to see how @Rihanna shamefully mocks our beloved Hindu God #Ganesha. This exposes how #Rihanna has no idea or respect for Indian culture, tradition and our issues here. Hopefully, at least now @RahulGandhi and other Congress leaders will stop taking help from her”, he wrote.

Here is what people are saying about Rihanna’s topless picture:

It's appalling to see how @Rihanna shamefully mocks our beloved Hindu God #Ganesha. This exposes how #Rihanna has no idea or respect for Indian culture, tradition and our issues here. Hopefully, at least now @RahulGandhi and other Congress leaders will stop taking help from her https://t.co/7zUpnO05GL — Ram Kadam – राम कदम (@ramkadam) February 16, 2021

Why the hell are you wearing locket of our god? Was this a part of toolkit? Shame on you @rihanna don't you have guts to wear a cross? https://t.co/Y0GGoGBTkH — Mayaji (@TheMehtaji) February 16, 2021

I am a Muslim but as an Indian and Maharashtrian I love Lord Ganesha ji – sorry this misuse of Ganesha ji image hurts my feelings & sentiments – will Rihanna Backers in India accept this also? #GaneshaInsulted pic.twitter.com/ueHOS9UMZF — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) February 16, 2021

rihanna !! stop using my religion as an aesthetic !! that ganesh figurine at the end of the chain 🙁 is a holy and sacred figure for us hindus — YEONJUN 4TH GEN IT BOY. alyn anti (@09S00B) February 15, 2021

wearing that necklace, which depicts a hindu diety, is clearly cultural appropriation. my culture is not your aesthetic https://t.co/ccAhGcGH5q — resh⁷ ⟭⟬ ♡ ⟬⟭ (@kpopandtae) February 15, 2021

Super offensive wearing Ganesha like that. My first god, a holy sentiment to millions of people celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi every year. Sorry RiRi, you disappointed me and others. — daakkuuu (@Presenjeet26) February 15, 2021

"This exposes how Rihanna has no idea or respect for Indian culture, tradition and our issues here. Several netizens have also slammed #Rihanna for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments. #RihannaSoldOut https://t.co/rqWtbU40FX — Surendra Chaudhary (@surendrapalsin3) February 16, 2021

She did it mainly to hurt hindu sentiment though cuz many ppl trolled her for farmers tweet…mainly hindus they were.. She was not knowing anything about new farms law.. And she doesn't know anything about sanatana dharma it was just to hurt.. — Mr debater (@debater_mr) February 16, 2021

A few days back, the pop star had burst onto the Indian social media scene after she tweeted about the ongoing farmers’ protest. Sharing a news article about the same, she had tweeted, “Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest”. After Rihanna’s tweet, many international public figures such as Greta Thunberg, Amanda Cerny and Mia Khalifa also tweeted about the issue.

This caused a massive outrage from people and celebrities alike who asked her to not comment on India’s internal matters.Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had also reacted sharply to comment by Rihanna.