Home

Viral

Viral: Rin Soap or Samsung Shield? Newly Launched Tech Product Leaves Netizens Scratching Their Heads

Viral: Rin Soap or Samsung Shield? Newly Launched Tech Product Leaves Netizens Scratching Their Heads

Viral Video Today: Samsung's latest gadget is making rounds on social media due to its uncanny similarities and slight resemblances to Rin bar soap.

Rin Soap or Samsung Shield? New Tech Product Leaves Internet Scratching Their Heads(Photo Credit: Instagram samsungindia)

Viral Video Today: Tech giant Samsung recently launched its latest portable solid-state drive (PSSD) T7 Shield that offers lots of storage space. The product promises to offer durability even in the most challenging environmental conditions. However, this latest gadget is making rounds on social media due to its uncanny similarities and slight resemblances to Rin bar soap.

The product, which is dark blue in colour, looks similar to Rin detergent soap, according to several users who commented on Samsung’s Instagram post. While some users jokingly stated that they thought it was a Rin detergent soap advertisement. Other users hilariously referred to the product as “Detergent SSD” in the post’s comments section.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Samsung India posted an image of the product. “Rugged durability, at your service. Use T7 Shield PSSD, to protect all your files and work, even in the most challenging environmental conditions. T&C apply,” reads the caption alongside the photo.

CHECK UNCANNY RESEMBLANCE OF SAMSUNG (PSSD) T7 Shield AND RIN BAR SOAP HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samsung India (@samsungindia)

Till now, the viral post has received over 20,000 thousand likes and several comments. “I was wondering why would Samsung make detergent soap,” wrote one user. I swear this looked like a freaking rin bar, especially the water all sloshing around- samsung makes me believe that it’s indie by hear,” expressed the second user. “I thoguht Samsung launched detergent bar,” added a third user. “Meri mummy isse sabun samjh kar kapde dho degi (My mother will wash clothes thinking it as soap),” added a fourth user.