Riots Break Out In New York After YouTuber Kai Cenat Announces Free PlayStation: Watch

A crowd of thousands gathered at Union Square Park.

A person jumps on the top of a car as kicks in the window near Union Square park, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New York Riots: Riots broke out on Friday in New York City, USA. People climbed onto train stations and vehicles, threw bottles at the police, and broke barricades. It started when a crowd gathered at the invitation of a YouTuber. Actually, YouTuber named Kai Cenat had announced giving Play Station to the people for free.

Watch The Video Here

A “full-on riot” broke out Friday in New York City after gaming streamer Kai Cenat announced a PlayStation giveaway on social media. #NYC is out of control, we need a mayor that establishes law and order.pic.twitter.com/uNos1lxFvD — Cristian (@imCristianPM) August 5, 2023

A crowd of thousands gathered at Union Square Park. In no time, a fight and stone pelting started there. Many people were injured and vehicles were vandalized. To control them, a thousand policemen were called on the spot. In the viral pictures on social media, rioters are seen breaking vehicles and cars, says a BBC report.

Timeline Of Events

YouTuber Kai Cenat posted a video in which he talked about giving away 300 PlayStations to his fans.

Kai Cenat has 10 million followers. Many started gathering at Union Square at 1 pm.

Fights broke out between people to get the PlayStation and those present there started beating each other. The crowd went out of control with many smashing the vehicles and getting on top of them and dancing on their roofs.

As the situation worsened, Kai Cenat asked people during the live streaming to protect themselves.

Many Including Youtuber Kai Cenat Arrested

New York City Police Chief Jeffrey Maddrey says the situation got out of control and a number of people were injured. Later the police somehow dispersed the crowd and brought the situation under control. Many youths have been arrested on the charges of this riot.

At the same time, Kai Cenat has also been detained for questioning. During the riot, the police stopped all trains passing through Union Square. An investigation has revealed that the YouTuber was organizing the event without permission.

What Did NYPD Chief Of Department Jeffrey Maddrey Say?

Meanwhile, the AP has shared: A crowd of thousands that packed Manhattan’s Union Square for a popular livestreamer’s hyped giveaway got out of hand Friday afternoon, with some clambering on vehicles, hurling chairs and throwing punches, leaving police struggling to rein in the chaos.

Aerial TV news footage showed a surging, tightly packed crowd running through the streets, scaling structures in the park, and snarling traffic. Shouting teenagers swung objects at car windows, threw paint cans, and set off fire extinguishers. Some people climbed on a moving vehicle, falling off as it sped away. Others pounded on or climbed atop city buses.

By 5:30 p.m., police officers in growing numbers had regained control of much of the area, but small skirmishes were still breaking out, with young people knocking over barricades and throwing bottles and even a flowerpot at officers. Police were seen wrestling people to the ground and chasing them down the street.

Police planned to charge the streamer, Kai Cenat with multiple counts of inciting a riot, unlawful assembly, and possibly other crimes, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said in the evening. Officers arrested 65 people, including 30 juveniles.

A number of people were injured, including at least four people taken away in ambulances, Maddrey said, adding that he saw other people leaving the area with bloodied heads.

“People were suffering out here,” Maddrey said. Some motorists were trapped as people climbed on top of their cars. Maddrey said several police vehicles were damaged, including his.

Who Is Kai Cenat?

Kai Carlo Cenat is an American live streamer and YouTuber, best known for his live streams on Twitch and his comedy-based content posted on YouTube. He was named “Streamer of the Year” at the 12th Streamy Awards and the 2023 Streamer Awards.

Cenat uploaded his first YouTube video on January 13, 2018, and began making videos surrounding pranks and challenges. He joined the YouTube group AMP (Any Means Possible) after being discovered by fellow Bronx-born YouTuber Fanum. He regularly appeared in the channel’s videos from then on. He began streaming on Twitch in February 2021 after migrating from YouTube, broadcasting gaming and reaction content.

