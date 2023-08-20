Home

‘RIP Cheems’: One Of The Most Viral Dogs On Internet Dies, Netizens Mourn The Loss

The viral meme dog ‘Cheems’ died during a surgery on Friday and left the netizens weeping on his demise.

One Of The Most Viral Dogs On Internet Dies. | Photo: Instagram

The famous pooch Balltze or lovingly known as Cheems, who turned into a viral meme, has passed away due to cancer. The official Instagram page dedicated to the furry angel announced the sad news. People on social media are now sharing their condolences and memories of this Shiba Inu breed dog. The unexpected passing of the famous meme dog, Cheems, on Friday has left netizens in sorrow and distress. This Shiba Inu breed dog, who became an internet sensation and a meme icon, passed away at the age of 12 while undergoing thoracentesis surgery. The celebrity dog was scheduled to undergo chemotherapy and other possible treatment after the surgery, but he succumbed to his health.

Expressing Gratitude and Farewell: The Instagram Post Says

“Ball Ball fell asleep on 18/8. He fell asleep on Friday morning during his last thoracentesis surgery. Originally, we wanted to arrange chemotherapy or other possible treatment for him after this operation, but it is too late now,” reads the first few lines of the post.

“Don’t be sad, please remember the joy that Balltze brought to the world. A Shiba Inu with a round smiling face connecting you and me, he has helped many people during the pandemic and brought a lot of joy to many of you, but now his mission is complete. I believe he is running freely in the sky and having a lot of delicious food with his new friends. He will always be inside my heart. I hope he can continue to bring joy to everyone in the online world, that’s my only humble request,” the share further explains.

The post also says thank you to the doctors who took care of the dog during his final days. It finishes with a message of thanks to the people online for showing love and support to the dog. The post has pictures of the dog as well.

Several Instagram users took to the comments section to express their sadness over the heartbreaking news.

Many wrote “RIP” to share their reactions to the news.

“RIP buddy, you brought a lot of people happiness,” commented an Instagram user.

“Was Balltze a good boy? He was the best,” added another.

“His legacy will live one forever, thanks for everything ball ball,” expressed a third.

“Sleep good Cheems, thank you for the laughs little buddy,” commented a fourth.

“My condolences, you gave him a wonderful life and brought joy to millions in the process, bless you in these hard times,” wrote a fifth.

“You will stay alive forever in your own museum, and I will do my best to bring smiles and laughter to all the people that love you precious @balltze, but mostly to keep your legacy present always hopefully I will meet you someday in heaven,” said another user.

“RIP buddy you brought a lot of people happiness,” commented another user.

