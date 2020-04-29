New Delhi: Leaving the entire country and film fraternity in shock and disbelief, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan died on Wednesday in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he was being treated for an colon infection. Also Read - 'I trust I have surrendered': Bollywood Actor Irrfan Khan Who Was Battling With Cancer Passes Away in Mumbai

Khan’s health had been on the decline ever since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018. Still, people had expectations that he would bounce back, however his sudden demise dashed all hopes. More heartbreakimg is the fact that he had lost his mother in Jaipur three days ago.

“It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own”

Khan’s spokesperson said.

Irrfan Khan, one of the most versatile and respected actors in both Bollywood and Hollywood, won over the hearts of millions of fans with his remarkable and memorable performances. People on social media were heartbroken at such a terrible loss and offered their condolences on the sudden demise of the versatile actor.

Here’s how Twitter is mourning his loss:

One user wrote, ”Irfan Khan – an actor beyond compare! May he always be remembered for his beautiful performances and live in our hearts forever!”

Irfan Khan – an actor beyond compare! May he always be remembered for his beautiful performances and live in our hearts forever! 🙏🏻 #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/dlMtQr0zj1 — Hamad Kalmati (@KalmatiHamad) April 29, 2020

"Dead he is not, but departed, for the artist never dies."

He will be around us through his art! But for sure, The world will never be the same! You will be missed sir #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/PFTkOWIoc6 — Dr Drunkenstein (@druknenstein) April 29, 2020

Never met #IrrfanKhan yet this loss seems to be so deep and personal. The way he connected with the audience, expressed himself brilliantly and performed in most powerful manner. His words: ‘As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it’. You left too soon! pic.twitter.com/jThJGLZfv4 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 29, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about #IrrfanKhan. A huge setback to the entire industry! May his soul rest in peace. 🙏 — Punit Goenka (@punitgoenka) April 29, 2020

There was and will be no one like you #IrrfanKhan you will remain one of the greats! So special and so unassuming… I hope to see you again one day. Love always. Go in peace. You’ve left us with a lifetime of memories. — Suparn S Varma (@Suparn) April 29, 2020

In a tweet, All India Radio wrote, ”From the remarkable role of a man of crime caught between love and loyalty in Maqbool to the soul-stirring portrayal as Roohdar in Haider, #IrrfanKhan‘s career is the story of an actor’s unmatched ability to bring conviction to any role on screen. Prayers for the departed soul.”

From the remarkable role of a man of crime caught between love and loyalty in Maqbool to the soul-stirring portrayal as Roohdar in Haider, #IrrfanKhan's career is the story of an actor's unmatched ability to bring conviction to any role on screen. Prayers for the departed soul🙏 pic.twitter.com/fkJ8pAnnMI — ALL INDIA RADIO (@AkashvaniAIR) April 29, 2020

Brilliant Actor, Wonderful Human Being and one of the my best actor. This is really heart braking 💔 May your soul rest in peace… Om Shanti 🙏🙏🙏#IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/1D1fz98LMD — Subodh Tiwari 💯% Follow Back 🚩 (@SktSubodh) April 29, 2020

Heaven got luckier today. Just heard about @irrfank sir. Don’t want to believe this. Don’t know how to react. Finest at everything that he ever did. Even his last fight. We’ve lost a gem today. Indian films will never be the same again. Strength to his family. RIP #IrrfanKhan — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) April 29, 2020

The man who gave us the best travel movies India has seen…leaves for the eternal journey. RIP #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/cQqGSgnElT — Mahim Pratap Singh (@mayhempsingh) April 29, 2020

“I suppose in the end, the whole of life becomes an act of letting go, but what always hurts the most is not taking a moment to say goodbye.” RIP #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/Buaq1hOYMB — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) April 29, 2020

RIP #IrrfanKhan 😢 We love and will miss you so much.

Have a peaceful journey sir. 🤲 pic.twitter.com/W7CGfdXMZE — Jays Roshan ♦ (@iamjaysroshan) April 29, 2020

No other Bollywood actor’s passing away has pained me as much. From Maqbool to Billu,Pan Singh Tomar,Saheb Biwi aur Gangster Returns, Lunchbox, Piku, Karwaan, Irfan Khan has given exceptional & unforgettable performances. I could watch a movie only for his acting. RIP #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/gEjh7NXyoz — Rahul Mahawar (@rahul_mahawar) April 29, 2020

Most recently, Irrfan was seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, as a doting father who would go to any lengths so that his daughter could study in a foreign university.

He has also acted in several remarkable movies like Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Haider, Piku and Hindi Medium and earned international fame with Hollywood films like Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World, The Amazing Spiderman and Life of Pi.

Irrfan Khan is survived by his wife Sutapa and two sons.

May his soul rest in peace!