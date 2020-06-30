New Delhi: In the wake of the India-China clash at the Galwan Valley, the Indian government took the unprecedented step of banning 59 Chinese apps in the country on Monday. The banned mobile applications with their origin in China include TikTok, SHAREit, UC Browser, WeChat, UC News, Weibo and Xender, among others. Also Read - 'Didn't Share Data of Indian Users With China', TikTok India Reacts to Govt's Ban

The government said that these apps have been banned for safety, security, defense, sovereignty and integrity of India.

One of the apps banned was the popular Tiktok app which had one of the largest user bases in India and was extensively used for the purpose of entertainment. As of June 2019, it was estimated that there were 120 million monthly TikTok users in India.

While several Indian users including celebrities rejoiced the decision on social media, other avid Tiktokers were left heartbroken. Previously too, TikTok was heavily criticized and called out for its cringe-worthy, sexist and inappropriate content.

Many users who hailed the govt order started trending #RIPTiktok on Tuesday while making fun of TikTokers through hilarious memes. Other hashtags like #tiktokbanned, #tiktokbanindia are also trending on the microblogging platform:

Right now in Bharat#TikTok stars vs non TikTok users pic.twitter.com/GIT25do5sK — Vertigo_Warrior (@VertigoWarrior) June 29, 2020

Goodbye Forever….#TikTok

Lesson: If u want something to happen then, dare d government to do it….Jai Hind…..🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🔥#RIPTiktok pic.twitter.com/Vt7dTuf5rH — Nilesh Amita Sunil Khedikar (@Hungrybones5) June 30, 2020

#pubgban

After ban of 59 Chinese apps in India 😂

Le pubg player & mobile companies:#RIPtiktok pic.twitter.com/zWtvLBGAjR — Suraj🔱🇮🇳 (@surajsiiingh) June 30, 2020

I know how much all these people have suffered today. Well, after today the gimmick ended, glad to know that. 2 minutes silence for them please .. #RIPTiktok pic.twitter.com/FTytDGw6gR — MD Ahmad Khalifa (@MDAhmadKhalifa1) June 30, 2020

Careful china

Jai shree ram #RIPTiktok pic.twitter.com/x2vT8owxQu — Sarvadaman D Banerjee (@ItsSarvadamanD) June 30, 2020

Tiktok got banned by government of india

Tiktokers right now –#RIPTiktok pic.twitter.com/FAexCWYe3Q — Sneha ♥️Solo Sidheart♥️ (@Real_sneha_) June 30, 2020

After #tiktokban, Tik Tok celebs be like pic.twitter.com/GBYKOQ2Bix — Iron Mann (@Humor_Donor) June 29, 2020

According to reports, the decision was taken after Centre revealed that it received many complaints from various sources about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India.

TikTok is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service, which is owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based internet technology company that founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming. As of now, TikTok is no longer available for download from the Google Play Store and App Store.

Other 58 apps that are banned are Shareit, Kwai, UC Browser, Baidu map, Shein, Clash of Kings, DU battery saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browers, Virus Cleaner, APUS Browser, ROMWE, Club Factory, News dog, Beauty Plus, WeChat, UC News, QQ Mail, Weibo, Xender, QQ Music, QQ Newsfeed, Bigo Live, SelfieCity, Mail Master, Parallel Space, Mi Video Call – Xiaomi, WeSync, ES File Explorer, Viva Video – QU Video Inc, Meitu, Vigo Video, New Video Status, DU Recorder, Vault-Hide, Cache Cleaner DU App studio, DU Cleaner, DU Browser and Hago Play With New Friends. The banned apps also include Cam Scanner, Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile, Wonder Camera, Photo Wonder, QQ Player, We Meet, Sweet Selfie, Baidu Translate, Vmate, QQ International, QQ Security Center, QQ Launcher, U Video, V fly Status Video, Mobile Legends, and DU Privacy.