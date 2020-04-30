Mumbai: Leaving a deep void in the film industry, veteran Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning after a 2-year battle with leukemia. He breathed his last at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai with his wife Neetu Kapoor by his side. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor's Daughter Riddhima's Message For Her Late Father is All Heart

Fans and Bollywood fraternity who were still reeling from the shocking demise of Irrfan Khan were lost for words after his death, and paid heartfelt tributes to the actor.

The actor was last seen in Emraan Hashmi’s The Body and had recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern. The actor boasts of an illustrious career spanning for more than 55 years and his charisma on the screen touched people’s hearts.

Born in Bollywood’s first family, he was rightly called torch-bearer of an illustrious legacy whose contribution to the film industry is unparalleled. Although he was the son of Raj Kapoor, and the grandson of Prithviraj Kapoor, he made a name for himself.

Rishi Kapoor was once asked if the ‘Kapoor legacy was a burden for him’ and if he has been able to successfully take the ‘legacy’ forward. Quoting from Anupama Chopra’s book ‘Freeze Frame’, he said, “I have answered this for the last 40 years, now you have to answer. Did I accomplish or not? I have passed the baton on to my son now. Now it’s up to you to say whether I did justice to what I have done, what my grandfather, father did before me.”

Well, apart from the rich legacy, the actor also has left behind enormous wealth for his family. According to The Cinemaholic, the actor has an estimated net worth of $40 million or around Rs 300 crores.

He was also the owner of a lavish home in Mumbai’s Bandra, Pali Hill where he stayed with his wife Neetu Singh and son Ranbir Kapoor. The house named ‘Krishna Raj’ constructed within a space of 1 acre is equipped with a swimming pool and theatre system, and all other luxuries.

The veteran actor was also passionate about cars and had a huge car collection with Royal SUV and Audi, being his favourite. He also owned Porsche, Bentley, BMW among others. Apart from his earnings, Rishi’s properties and assets, among which are several luxury cars, are estimated at around $9.7 million or 7.2 crores.