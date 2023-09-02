Home

‘Devbhoomi not Mazarbhoomi’: 2 Mazars Bulldozed, Smashed With Sledgehammers By Right-Wing Activists Amid JSR Cries In Rishikesh | WATCH

Screengrab from video shared on X.

New Delhi: At least two mazars (Muslim shrines) were bulldozed and smashed to pieces, allegedly by members of a right-wing group in Amit Gram area of Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh. Videos of the incident which have gone viral on social media platforms show some members of Devbhoomi Raksha Abhiyan using sledgehammers to smash headstones of the mazar while shouting “Jai Shri Ram”.

The video shows two men, reportedly members of the right-wing group, shattering headstones on the graves inside a mazar. In another clip, a bulldozer can be seen clearing the debris of demolished mazars.

“It is Devbhoomi not Mazarbhoomi,” a man can be heard saying in one of videos as he threatens that all such” illegal mazars” anywhere in the state will be demolished.

“We have thrown out the dead person inside the grave,” another is heard saying as the JCB machine clears the debris of the demolished shrine. “All the dead residing in these mazars will be thrown out,” he says.

#Rishikesh: Members of Devbhoomi Raksha Abhiyan demolish a dargah in Amit gram, Rishikesh,Uttarakhand with hammers chanting JSR. The dead too are nightmare? pic.twitter.com/fol81fcIIE — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) August 28, 2023

The Devbhoomi Raksha Abhiyan– a right-wing Hindutva outfit– is carrying out an anti-encroachment drive in different parts of the state and has demolished several mazars as part of the exercise.

Devbhoomi Raksha Abhiyan president Swami Darshan Bharti said they had the permission to demolish the mazars from the owners of the land on which they were built.

“The land on which the mazars were built belong to two Hindus from the hills. They permitted us to demolish them. We did it in the presence of police personnel,” he said.

“There are 25-30 such mazars in Gumaniwala and Shyampur areas of Rishikesh. We will demolish them too. Building mazars in Devbhoomi is an attack on our religion,” he said.

“Do it elsewhere if you want, but spare Devbhoomi,” he said.

Rishikesh Kotwali SHO Khushi Ram Pandey said a case under section 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against unidentified people in connection with the incident.

Section 505 of the IPC deals with statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes and offence committed in place of worship or in any assembly engaged in the performance of religious worship or religious ceremonies.

(With PTI inputs)

