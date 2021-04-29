Hyderabad: With India battling a deadly second wave of Covid-19, the country’s healthcare infrastructure is left overburdened with people scrambling for hospital beds, medicines and oxygen cylinders. Thankfully, some good samaritans are going out of their way to help those in need, and have emerged as saviours in these bleak times. One such person is 22-year-old old Ravali Thikka from Hyderabad who travelled for more than two hours to donate blood to a woman who was nine months pregnant. Also Read - Good Samaritans: Noida Cops Help Daughter Perform Last Rites of Father

The pregnant woman, identified as G Vajeera did not have a Covid related emergency, but things got difficult for her when her husband, G Prashant was diagnosed with the coronavirus, The New Indian Express reported. Due to some medical issue, doctors wanted to procure blood for her and even after reaching out to many blood banks, they couldn’t get it. Her husband had also stated his requirement for blood in his WhatsApp status. While he was on the verge of losing hope, Ravali saw the blood donation request and immediately decided to travel to Mulugu, where the woman was admitted.

Given the situation right now regarding Covid, Ravali said her parents were apprehensive about her travelling, especially for two hours but she felt it was her duty to help the couple.

“My parents were reluctant to let me go as they were scared for me to travel, especially at this time, but I was determined. So, I convinced my parents and took a public bus to reach Mulugu,” Ravali told The New Indian Express. Interestingly, it was the first time that she donated blood.

In a similar story, a 38-year-old man from Jharkhand’s Bokaro drove 1,400 km through three states in 24 hours with a filled oxygen cylinder to save his COVID positive friend’s life who wasn’t able to get oxygen support in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

Humanity and kindness first, always!