Residents of Russia's Norilsk are left horrified after Daldykan River has mysteriously turned blood red. According to the locals, animals are not entering the river that appears toxic, however, so far, it has not been determined which chemical has caused the discolouration or if it can cause any health risks, reported Daily Mail.

“There are no ducks in the river, all are on the bank,” a resident Andrey German told the news website. Meanwhile, photos and videos of the mysterious river have gone viral on social media.

“The Iskitimka River in Kemerovo turned red. The reasons are being investigated,” wrote a user on Twitter.

Река Искитимка в Кемерове окрасилась в красный цвет. Причины выясняются. Нихуя сколько борща сварили😳 pic.twitter.com/HkuYnlYJZu — #MDK (@mudakoff) November 6, 2020

SCP-354 – Алое Озеро = Река Искитимка в Кемерово pic.twitter.com/X9OzZZRUN5 — Злой Гейзер (@zloy_geyzer) November 6, 2020

Russian authorities have yet to establish the exact reason for the river’s unusual appearance, however many possible theories are coming to light.

Environmental officers say that the red colour was caused due to a blocked drain. Andrei Panov, deputy governor of Kemerovo, said, “The city storm drainage system is a possible source of contaminated water.” However, it is not yet clear what chemical caused the alarming discolouration.

Sich an incident in the area hasn’t occurred for the first time. According to The Sun, a river in Naro-Fominsk also turned blood red earlier due to contamination.

Norilsk, an industrial city filled with metal factories, is considered to be “one of the most polluted cities on earth,” according to ABC News.