Riverside Horror: Crocodile Devours Woman Taking Bath Near Odisha River | Watch

The viral 49-second clip shows the crocodile dragging the woman—who is trapped in between the reptile’s massive jaws—down in the deep waters before tearing her to pieces and devouring her whole.

Screengrab from video shared on Twitter

New Delhi: A horrifying incident was witnessed on the banks of a river in Jajpur district of Odisha on Wednesday where a large crocodile devoured a woman while she was taking a bath near the stream. The disturbing incident was captured on camera by on lookers from across the riverbank and the video has gone viral on social media platforms.

According to local media reports, the incident took place in Palatpur village of Jajpur district of Odisha on Wednesday when the deceased, identified as Jyotsna Rani, was taking a bath on the banks of Birupa River.

Suddenly, the reptile jumped out of the river, grabbed Rani between its deathly jaws, dragged her in deep waters and ate her alive. The terrifying incident was witnessed by onlookers from across the riverbank that filmed the incident on their mobile phones.

Police said local fire and emergency personnel were deployed in the area and later recovered the victim’s body from the river after a search operation.

Boy devoured by crocodile in Kendrapara

Meanwhile, a similar incident was reported last month from the state’s Kendrapara district where 10-year-old boy was devoured by a crocodile while the child was bathing in the Brahmani River at Nimapur village on the outskirts of the Bhitarkanika National Park.

As per reports, the reptilian predator pounced upon the victim, Ashutosh Acharya, a class 5 student, had gone to the riverbank to attend nature’s call along with his mother. While Ashutosh was doing his business, his mother decided to take a dip in the river. Suddenly, a crocodile jumped out and pounced on the child and dragged him down in the waters.

Ashutosh’s mangled corpse was recovered by locals after an hour-long search, police said.

According to wildlife experts, crocodiles often turn violent and attack humans during their breeding season. Odisha’s Kendrapara is notorious for crocodile attacks during this time of the year.

“The nesting season of salt-water crocodiles is in full swing at present, and they turn violent if they fear any interference in their habitation during this time,” an official of the Rajnagar Mangrove (Wildlife) forest division said.

