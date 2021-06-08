Surat: Remember Dolly Ki Doli? In the 2015 movie, Sonam Kapoor played a con artist who would marry men only to dupe them and vanish with their money. Many real-life versions of the movie have played out recently and the latest one is from Gujarat. According to The Times of India, a young businessman was duped of Rs 2 lakh by the bride within a few hours of the wedding. Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Suddenly Starts Dancing in Middle of Wedding Rituals, Leaves Everyone Surprised | Watch

As per the report, Ankit Jain, a 38-year-old businessman from Chikmagalur in Karnataka was looking for a bride and he found one in Swati Bhatt through a middleman named Satish Patel in Surat. However, without meeting her, Jain agreed to the marriage just by looking at her photos sent by Patel. There was also an agreement involved that required him to pay Rs 1.7 lakh to Bhatt’s brother Hitesh Trivedi and the middleman’s commission of Rs 20,000.

He gave Rs 1.5 lakh to Trivedi and Rs 15,000 to Patel, as agreed. Meanwhile, Jain’s mother also gave Swati a gold ring worth Rs 20,000, silver anklets worth Rs 1,400 and a saree. Their wedding was finalized on the bank of Tapi River near Kapodra and they got married in a simple ceremony.

After the wedding was solemnised, all three of them proceeded towards his uncle’s residennce. Soon, Swati asked him to stop the car under the pretext of going to the washroom and having snacks. When she didn’t come out of the washroom for a long time, the mother-son got suspicious and searched for her but to no avail.

Upon failing to locate her, he called the woman’s brother but he didn’t pick up. Meanwhile, Satish Patel also reached there and asked them to search for Bhatt there. Later when Patel’s phone was also switched off, he realised that all three of them had duped him. He lodged a complaint of cheating at Varachha police station on Saturday night.

“We are close to arresting one man who had helped them, but until the kingpin Patel is not found, it will be difficult to know whether the gang has conned others or not,” said sub-inspector J S Mahida.