Robbers Attack Couple And What Happens Next Is Their NIGHTMARE | Watch Viral Video

We should be on our guard while in desolate places and especially after dark.

Viral Video: Anti-social elements like thieves, thugs, and robbers are always looking for a chance to strike and commit a crime. They can strike anywhere, like inside your house, bank, workplace, or roads. They mostly look for soft targets like the elderly, children, women, or couples and the most suitable time to carry out a criminal act is when it’s dark and if it is a deserted road then it’s a bonus for them.

This is what the viral video we are sharing with you shows. It is dark and a couple is walking on the side of a deserted road. Suddenly a bike approaches them from the opposite direction and the pillion rider gets down and tries to snatch something from the woman. For a few moments, the couple is shocked and the woman tries to run away while the man pushes the attacker to the ground and starts beating him with punches. The hoodlum tries to run but our guy just won’t let him go and keeps on raining blows on him even as his partner is waiting on the bike at a distance. The man keeps up punching him and, in the meantime, another man comes to help the victim. Seeing this, the man on the bike runs away.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Wrong person to steal from. pic.twitter.com/1RKYbIBMLg — Instant Karma (@Instantregretss) January 27, 2023

That was a display of courage and presence of mind. We should be on our guard while in desolate places and especially after dark. If possible, carry self-defence tools that are permitted by the law.