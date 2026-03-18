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Robot gets out of control in California restaurant; netizens surprisingly ask Is it real? | Watch viral video

Robot gets out of control in California restaurant; netizens surprisingly ask ‘Is it real?’ | Watch viral video

Viral video: A robot in California becomes out of control due to overworking, as per reports. Scroll down to see the video.

Image: x.com/therealbuni

Viral News: Many people claim that technology may become a threat to the job market in the near future. With many people believing it to be true, there are some who don’t. While the internet remains divided about the debate, a video is making rounds on social media which shows a robot in the branch of the Chinese hot pot chain Haidilao in California getting out of control. The video is from inside the restaurant, and people are absolutely surprised. You can check the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video features a robot at a Chinese hot pot chain, Haidilao, in California. The robot created an unusual scene as it got out of control. The robot then had to be forcefully handled by the restaurant’s staff members. The reports are suggesting that the incident happened in the Bay Area Outlet of the Chinese hotpot chain, which is extremely famous for the services given by the robots.

The video shows that the robot suddenly stops functioning and becomes out of control. The caption suggests that it became tired of working and even broke the dishes.

When technology is improving with each passing day, and humanoid robots have the tendency to dance, walk, run, and perform surgeries, the video has come as a surprise.

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Viral video

SE RE PUDRIO EN UN RESTAURANTE CHINO Un robot se canso de laburar, rompió la vajilla y se puso a tirar los pasos prohibidos

Lo tuvieron que contener entre varios pic.twitter.com/seJNr3XAV3 — ElBuni (@therealbuni) March 17, 2026

The video was shared on X with the caption, “A robot got tired of working, broke the dishes and started throwing the forbidden steps. They had to contain it among several.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Imagine in the future, medical robots being in the middle of a surgery and the surgical robot suddenly losing it while it’s opening you up,” and another wrotye, “What I was thinking that they weren’t gonna be able to replace me at work.”

The third comment read, “Hahahaha, is this real? I mean, knowing machines and software, I imagined that having robotics could end up in events like this.”

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