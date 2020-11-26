With the advent of coronavirus, hospitals across the globe have been deploying robots to help with the crisis. From monitoring patients, sanitizing hospitals to helping frontline medical workers reduce their exposure to the virus, an army of robots is doing it all. Also Read - Dressed in Saree, Robot 'Zafira' Scans Customers For Masks & Dispenses Sanitiser at Tamil Nadu Store

Now, an Egyptian inventor is trialling a remote-control robot called Cira-03 which can test for Covid-19 and take the temperature of patients, at a private hospital north of Cairo. Not only that, it will also warn people if they don’t wear masks, Reuters reported.

Cira-03, designed by Mahmoud El Komy, has a human-like face and head and robotic arms, can take blood tests, perform echocardiograms and X-rays, and display the results to patients on a screen attached to its chest. It tests a patient for coronavirus by cupping their chin and then extending an arm with a swab into their mouth.

Talking about his creation, Mahmoud says it can help limit exposure to infection and prevent the transmission of the virus.

“I tried to make the robot seem more human so that the patient doesn’t fear it. So they don’t feel like a box is walking in on them. There has been a positive response from patients. They saw the robot and weren’t afraid. On the contrary, there is more trust in this because the robot is more precise than humans,” he said.