Amid the coronavirus scare across the globe, a Kerala startup has started an informative initiative in order to stop the virus from spreading any further. In a video shared by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, we see how robots made by a Kerala startup are communicating with the visitors about Coronavirus and answering their queries. In the video, we see the robots distributing sanitizers, masks and napkins to the visitors. Also Read - Coronavirus Quarantine: Deepika Padukone Takes up 'Safe Hands Challenge' by WHO Chief- Watch Viral Video

Sharing the video on micro-blogging site Twitter, Tharoor wrote, “Robots dispensing sanitiser & #COVID2019 advice. In Kerala!!” The video has gone viral on the Internet as these days everyone is only finding ways to fight the deadly virus which has been declared as a pandemic. Also Read - Coronavirus: First Positive Case Reported in Kashmir; Noida, Rajasthan Impose Section 144 to Combat Spread of COVID-19 | Highlights



According to reports, these robots have been made by Asimov Robotics named startup which falls under the Kerala Startup Mission which is a state government initiative in order to promote startups. The robots made by this startup are currently placed in an office near Kochi where they are being utilized to spread awareness about the Coronavirus outbreak.

In the video, we see how one of the robots are telling details about how to stop the outbreak of COVID 19 any further. This falls under the WHO (World Health Organisation)’s campaign which is a step to stop the virus from spreading any further.

The founder and CEO of Asimov Robotic, Jayakrishnan T, who also features in the video, said that these robots have been designed to respond to all sorts of questions related to Coronavirus and they also give informative videos.

More than 7,000 people from across the world have died due to Coronavirus and there are more than 1, 98, 377 people have been affected.

In India, around 140 people have tested positive for COVID 19 and there have been 3 deaths so far.